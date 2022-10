Here’s a look head at Week 9 games in the Three Rivers Conference

TRAC East

Bureau Valley (0-8, 0-5) at Hall (3-4, 2-2)

Newman (5-3, 3-2) at Kewanee (3-5, 2-3)

*Princeton (8-0) at Monmouth-Roseville (5-3)

St. Bede (6-1, 3-1) at Mendota (3-5, 1-4)

TRAC West

E-P (4-4, 2-3) at Morrison (3-4, 3-2)

Orion (4-4, 3-2) at Rockridge (7-1, 5-0)

Sherrard (1-7) at Marquette (7-1)

* Crossover game

Saturday’s game

Hall (3-4, 2-2) at St. Bede (6-1, 3-1), 5 p.m.