Football: Marquette takes last-minute forfeit from Christ the King

OTTAWA - The Marquette Academy football team received a forfeit win over Chicago Christ the King when their Friday night game at Gould Stadium was canceled, it was learned just hours before the scheduled 7 p.m. kickoff.

According to Marquette coach Tom Jobst, Christ the King failed to schedule transportation to Ottawa and efforts to reschedule the game for Saturday could not be worked out. The victory sets the Crusaders record at 7-1 heading into their Week 9 regular-season finale at Sherrard. The program’s senior night festivities planned for Friday will be rescheduled for a later date.