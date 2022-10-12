Princeton moves up to No. 3 in 3A

Princeton’s 56-7 win over St. Bede last week had repercussions in both team’s rankings in this week’s AP IHSA Football Poll.

The Tigers moved up one spot to No. 3 in 3A while the Bruins fell four spots to No. 10 in 1A.

Princeton (7-0) received 97 votes for third place, behind No. 1 ranked IC Catholic (6-1) with 10 of 12 first-place votes and 115 points, and Braidwood Reed-Custer (7-0), which received two first-place votes and 109 points.

Byron (6-1) stepped up one spot to No. 4 in 3A with 74 points, followed by Fairbury Prairie Central (7-0) with 71 votes, Mt. Carmel (7-0) with 69 votes and Williamsville (6-1), which fell from No. 3 to No. 7 with 49 points after its Week 6 loss to No. 2 1A Colfax Ridgeview.

St. Bede (6-1), which was No. 6 last week in 1A, came in at No. 10 this week with 26 points. Lena-Winslow (7-0) received all 13 first-places and 130 votes at No. 1 with Colfax Ridgeview (7-0) at No. 2 with 114 points.

All No. 1 ranked teams held their positions, including Decatur St. Teresa (2A), Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (4A), Kankakee (5A), East St. Louis (6A), Chicago Mt. Carmel (7A) and Loyola (8A).