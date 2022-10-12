Huntley rockets back into contention just one year removed from disappointing 3-6 finish

HUNTLEY – The Week 3 loss to Prairie Ridge proved to be a pivotal moment for Huntley.

The Red Raiders’ strong defense could not solve the Wolves’ triple-option offense. Huntley’s offense could not muster much production either.

First-year Huntley head coach Mike Naymola wondered how the Raiders would react to their first bit of adversity.

“We got punched in the mouth against PR,” Naymola said. “We experienced what it feels like to lose in a bad way. We were able to bounce back from that and win some close games.

“We’ve been on all ends of the spectrum, losing, winning close games, winning big. Winning games people didn’t think we’d be in at all, we kind of surprised some people.”

Since then, Huntley has won four consecutive games, including a 37-20 win over Jacobs in Week 5 which would be the one that “surprised some people” around the Fox Valley Conference. The Raiders (6-1, 6-1 FVC) are two wins from claiming a share of the FVC title, just a year after a disappointing 3-6 finish ended a six-year run to the Class 8A playoffs.

“We feel really good about it. We have to prepare the right way or we could lose any game,” Naymola said. “If we’ve seen anything in this weird Fox Valley, anyone can beat almost anybody on any given Friday. The guys have really worked hard.”

Huntley faces Dundee-Crown (2-5, 2-5) at 7 p.m. Friday in Carpentersville, then hosts Crystal Lake South (5-2, 5-2) in the regular-season finale next week. The Raiders are tied with Prairie Ridge and Jacobs at the top of the FVC.

“Every game we have progressed,” linebacker Dashaun Manning said. “We still don’t feel like, as a team, we’ve reached our full potential yet. Every day we try not to have any setbacks or bad practices. Try to build and progress every day.”

The Raiders’ defense, which has allowed an FVC-low 111 points, is a big reason they are tied for first place. Naymola likes how the offense has picked up in recent games and feels like quarterback Sam Deligio and the offensive line have made great strides.

Huntley's Sam Deligio throws a pass during the season opener against Crystal Lake Central. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

“We’ve been very opportunistic as well,” Naymola said. “Cary-Grove had three turnovers we could capitalize on. We had the punt block (return for a touchdown) vs. Jacobs. Things like that have happened this year that didn’t happen last year. We’re making our own breaks, the kids are putting themselves in a position to be successful.”

Players and coaches feel a closer camaraderie this season, which in part could be a product of success on the field, but also was very much planned. Offensive tackle Eric Bower was one of 10 players the coaches selected for their leadership group.

“That group met over the winter, going through different things we wanted out team to be,” Bower said. “This team has really bought into what we spoke on. In Brownsburg, Indiana, in team camp, we had meetings twice a day and we talked. The team got together and we picked out what we were going to do this season and the team has really bought into what we said.

“It’s been a great experience. Everyone’s pushing and everyone’s buying into that. They followed right behind us.”

Safety James Lang, another member of that group, feels a refreshed atmosphere this season.

“It’s amazing. We didn’t have the best record and it seemed like everyone was kind of selfish,” Lang said. “Nobody was playing for each other. This year, everyone is playing together.

“The whole team environment feels really different. It seems like nobody was on the same page. This year everyone encourages everyone. If someone messes up, everyone’s picking him back up on the next play. Everyone’s getting along.”

Huntley has gone from just wanting to rebound and make the postseason to playing for a share of the FVC championship and getting a first-round playoff home game.

“Our intensity, our love for each other, is much higher,” Manning said. “Our standards we hold on each other are much better than last year. We hold each other more accountable.”

The Raiders have ridden running back Haiden Janke, who is sixth in the area with 878 yards rushing, and their tough defense back into FVC prominence.

“We’re playing complementary football and playing for each other,” Naymola said. “There’s never a moment when they get down on each other. They’re picking each other up more than anything. The culture change has been nice and it has everything to do with the group of 10 or 12 leaders we have, kind of setting the standard.”