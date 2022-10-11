The Times Week 7 Football Notebook: Ottawa regrouping, FCW’s Jesse Simpson, Marquette reserves getting dress rehearsals

Fans may look at Ottawa’s 31-7 loss to rival La Salle-Peru as a one-sided affair, but the truth is it was a close 17-7 game until a rash of turnovers in the fourth quarter made it so.

After Colby Mortenson found Levi Sheehan for an 18-yard TD six seconds into the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers intercepted the Pirates junior QB four times on his next six passes. He entered the game allowing three interceptions to go with his eight TDs through the first six weeks.

That Ryder Miller, who had four TDs in the previous win over Woodstock North, was injured after only two carries for 14 yards, and Julian Alexander had only four of his 44 rush yards in the second half didn’t help the Pirates look like a team averaging 30.8 points and 294.2 yards per game.

The Pirates will look to get back on track offensively against 6-1 Morris and 2-5 Woodstock to find that fifth win needed to be playoff eligible.

— Charlie Ellerbrock

FCW’s Simpson ‘one of the toughest kids’

After concluding his postgame interview Friday at the Wood Shed, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland head coach Todd Reed asked if he could add one more thing.

“Senior running back, Jesse Simpson, the kid is one of the toughest kids I’ve ever coached,” Reed said. “Every year he’s had a season-ending injury, with a broken elbow, broken wrist, ruptured spleen. And the kid, you know, he played in the playoff game last year with a broken wrist, played right through it, you never even knew it was broken.

“The toughness of that kid. He took some shots tonight too [and was forced to miss much of the second half]. I’ve never coached anyone tougher.”

The Woodland senior and his teammates were not rewarded with a win Friday against Blue Ridge/DeLand/Weldon, falling 38-28, but Simpson did score a win at halftime when horseback rider Rylan Knott threw the spear at his and classmate Clara Downey’s feet – a Woodland homecoming tradition – to crown them homecoming king and queen.

— J.T. Pedelty

Marquette reserves gain valuable experience

Marquette’s ability to secure a running clock in regular-season games during the Tom Jobst era has been a factor in its consistently successful program.

Getting reserves real game experience – in some cases against the opposition’s first team – carries over from season to season, so the Cru are not starting from scratch each fall.

A prime example of that came Saturday at Walther Christian, when 11 players carried the ball: Tommy Durdan (five carries, 105 yards), Logan Nelson (three-56), Jurnee Reed (four-34), Pete McGrath (six-27), Alec Novotney (two-18), Anthony Couch (two-7), Gabe Almeda (one-5), Payton Gutierrez (one-5), Vinny Battestelli (one-5), Marcus Baker (three-3) and Rush Keefer (two-0). And about all of them played defense as well.

And that’s with no carries for its third-most frequent rusher, quarterback Alex Graham.

— Charlie Ellerbrock

Marquette keeps on winning

Marquette looks likely to go into the postseason 8-1 despite having far fewer points and yards against a tougher schedule this season.

Through seven weeks, the Crusaders have scored 68 fewer points and are averaging about 100 yards less per game (320.6 to 416.7 in 2021). For example, The Times reigning Football Player of the Year, Tommy Durdan, looked his old self in the win at Walther Christian on Saturday with five carries for 105 yards and three scores, but his 81 carries for 684 yards and eight TDs this season are behind his 85-870-13 through seven weeks a year ago.

Making up for that loss of yardage is the defense allowing 70 fewer points than it did through Week 7 in 2021, leading to more grind-it-out victories.

— Charlie Ellerbrock

Sheehan moving up Ottawa’s record book

With his performance against L-P, Ottawa wideout Levi Sheehan continues his assault on school records. His 18-yard scoring catch from Colby Mortenson in the fourth quarter tied the school record at 11, matching Cody Stokes (2012-13). In the win at Woodstock North the week before, he broke a tie at nine TDs with Charlie Schmitt (1977-78), Fred Crisler (1965-66) and Jim Wagner (1964-65).

His five catches ties him with Schmitt with 62 career receptions, trailing only 65 by Steve Sipula (1965-66). Sheehan now has 944 career receiving yards and needs to be slightly over his 39.6 yards per game in the last two weeks to get the 88 yards he needs to surpass Sipula’s 1,032 yards.

— Charlie Ellerbrock

Bulldogs not the only ones

Reed-Custer set a program record for points scored in a game with 73 in a win over Streator, but it’s hardly out of character for this season’s Comets to pile up points.

It’s the third time this season Reed-Custer has re-established its scoring mark after scoring 67 against Elmwood Park in the season opener and 68 against Manteno in Week 4.

The Comets also have their single-season scoring mark of 503 for points scored well within their sights.

— Steve Soucie