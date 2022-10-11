BCR Week 8 Notebook: Conversion pass was just like in the backyard for Brady twins

When St. Bede quarterback John Brady connected with his twin brother, Ryan, for a two-point conversion pass in the Bruins’ 31-20 Homecoming victory over Bureau Valley, it was a moment they had done countless of times before.

In their backyard.

Ryan Brady

The Brady boys both enjoy their time together on the field.

“It’s cool to have him on the field with me. For us, (the two-point conversion is) nothing. We’ve played catch in our yard all our lives. Just like any other time. Just keep going on with our business,” John said.

“It’s something a lot of kids don’t get to do. Been able to play catch in the yard your whole life and really be able to grow into a team sport because of him,” Ryan said.

John Brady

The Bradys are in their 11th season playing football, having started in the second grade.

Having twins they say is double trouble. For Kerri Brady, the boys’ mother, it’s twice the agony having to watch.

“I’ve been saying my prayers before every game to make it through another game without injury,” she said. “My biggest fear is one of them gets hurt and has to watch the other play.”

Pearson ties PHS coaching record

With Friday’s 56-7 win over St. Bede, Princeton coach Ryan Pearson tied the school record for coach’s wins at 44. Pearson has amassed a 44-14 record (.756) in six seasons (2017-present) and counting, including this year’s 7-0 start.

Pearson modestly passed on the credit to his players.

“It certainly isn’t me. I’ve been blessed with a lot of great kids over the course of six years. They make me look a lot better than I am,” he said.

Joe Ryan went 44-43 (.506) from 1995 to 2003, topped by an 11-2 4A semifinal run in 2002. Ryan coached longer (nine seasons) than any other Tiger coach.

Playoff picture

Princeton (7-0), Annawan-Wethersfield (6-1) and St. Bede (6-1) have secured a playoff bid while La Salle-Peru (5-2) and Dixon (5-2) have become playoff eligible with last week’s wins.

Geneseo (4-3), Newman (4-3), Erie-Prophetstown (4-3), Monmouth-Roseville (4-3) and Stark County (4-3) need one win to become eligible, two to clinch. There are five 3-4 teams in the Three Rivers Conference — Hall, Kewanee, Mendota, Orion and Morrison — which must win it’s final two games to become eligible.

Senior nights

Bureau Valley (vs. Princeton) and St. Bede (vs. Hall) will hold their senior nights on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

BV has just seven seniors (St. Bede has 15), but they all hold a special place in Storm coach Mat Pistole’s heart, having come in as freshman during his first year.

“It’s a small group, but to watch some of these young men grow up has been very special and I can’t wait to see these guys become husbands and fathers,” he said.

Quick counts

• Two Princeton players - junior lineman Bennett Williams and sophomore end/DB Noah LaPorte — received game day invites from the University of Illinois and were on the the field for the Illini’s 9-6 win over Iowa on Saturday.

• As reported in Saturday’s BCR, St. Bede is seeking permission to leave the Three Rivers Conference early to form a new football conference and would like to rejoin the Tri-County Conference for all other sports.

• Princeton junior Evan Driscoll (RB/DB) sustained a broken fibula and injured ligaments to his knee in Friday’s game vs. St. Bede. The Tigers have also lost junior lineman Jack May (knee) for the season.

• Two Bureau Valley graduates — Patrick Smith (’06) and Nathan Black (’07) — will be on the Princeton sidelines as assistant coaches along with Dave Moore, who has been coach for both programs.

• Pictures surfaced following Newman’s game-winning touchdown against Hall last week which showed the Comets had 12 men on the field.