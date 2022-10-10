October 10, 2022
Three Rivers Conference Update after 7 weeks

By Kevin Hieronymus
Three Rivers Conference

Three Rivers Conference

Here’s a look back and a look ahead around the Three Rivers Conference

Three Rivers East (Mississippi)ConAllPFPA
Princeton5-07-037597
St. Bede3-16-1176138
Hall2-23-4208239
Newman2-24-398140
Kewanee2-33-4149193
Mendota1-43-4233283
Bureau Valley0-41-682221

This week’s games

Princeton at Bureau Valley

* Kewanee at Rockridge

Mendota at Newman

Hall at St. Bede

Last week’s scores

* E-P 33, Bureau Valley 0

Kewanee 35, Mendota 34

Newman 20, Hall 18

Princeton 56, St. Bede 7

Three Rivers West (Rock)ConAllPFPA
Rockridge5-06-1206125
Monmouth-Roseville3-24-3161128
Orion2-23-4127182
Morrison2-23-4175167
Erie-Prophetstown2-24-3189187
Sherrard1-31-5158240
Riverdale0-40-707

This week’s games

* Kewanee at Rockridge

LeRoy at Morrison

Monmouth-Roseville at E-P

Orion at Sherrard

Last week’s scores

* E-P 33, Bureau Valley 0

Monmouth-Roseville 1, Riverdale 0 (forfeit)

Morrison 55, Orion 13

Rockridge 35, Sherrard 21

* crossover games