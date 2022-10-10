Three Rivers Conference Update after 7 weeks

Here’s a look back and a look ahead around the Three Rivers Conference

Three Rivers East (Mississippi) Con All PF PA Princeton 5-0 7-0 375 97 St. Bede 3-1 6-1 176 138 Hall 2-2 3-4 208 239 Newman 2-2 4-3 98 140 Kewanee 2-3 3-4 149 193 Mendota 1-4 3-4 233 283 Bureau Valley 0-4 1-6 82 221

This week’s games

Princeton at Bureau Valley

* Kewanee at Rockridge

Mendota at Newman

Hall at St. Bede

Last week’s scores

* E-P 33, Bureau Valley 0

Kewanee 35, Mendota 34

Newman 20, Hall 18

Princeton 56, St. Bede 7

Three Rivers West (Rock) Con All PF PA Rockridge 5-0 6-1 206 125 Monmouth-Roseville 3-2 4-3 161 128 Orion 2-2 3-4 127 182 Morrison 2-2 3-4 175 167 Erie-Prophetstown 2-2 4-3 189 187 Sherrard 1-3 1-5 158 240 Riverdale 0-4 0-7 0 7

This week’s games

* Kewanee at Rockridge

LeRoy at Morrison

Monmouth-Roseville at E-P

Orion at Sherrard

Last week’s scores

* E-P 33, Bureau Valley 0

Monmouth-Roseville 1, Riverdale 0 (forfeit)

Morrison 55, Orion 13

Rockridge 35, Sherrard 21

* crossover games