Three Rivers Conference Update after 7 weeks

Here’s a look back and a look ahead around the Three Rivers Conference
|Three Rivers East (Mississippi)
|Con
|All
|PF
|PA
|Princeton
|5-0
|7-0
|375
|97
|St. Bede
|3-1
|6-1
|176
|138
|Hall
|2-2
|3-4
|208
|239
|Newman
|2-2
|4-3
|98
|140
|Kewanee
|2-3
|3-4
|149
|193
|Mendota
|1-4
|3-4
|233
|283
|Bureau Valley
|0-4
|1-6
|82
|221
This week’s games
* Kewanee at Rockridge
Mendota at Newman
Last week’s scores
* E-P 33, Bureau Valley 0
Kewanee 35, Mendota 34
Newman 20, Hall 18
|Three Rivers West (Rock)
|Con
|All
|PF
|PA
|Rockridge
|5-0
|6-1
|206
|125
|Monmouth-Roseville
|3-2
|4-3
|161
|128
|Orion
|2-2
|3-4
|127
|182
|Morrison
|2-2
|3-4
|175
|167
|Erie-Prophetstown
|2-2
|4-3
|189
|187
|Sherrard
|1-3
|1-5
|158
|240
|Riverdale
|0-4
|0-7
|0
|7
This week’s games
* Kewanee at Rockridge
LeRoy at Morrison
Monmouth-Roseville at E-P
Orion at Sherrard
Last week’s scores
* E-P 33, Bureau Valley 0
Monmouth-Roseville 1, Riverdale 0 (forfeit)
Morrison 55, Orion 13
Rockridge 35, Sherrard 21
* crossover games