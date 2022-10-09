Marquette makes quick work of overmatched Walther Christian

MELROSE PARK – Successful teams in any sport win the close ones and beat the teams they’re supposed to by a convincing margin.

That means the Marquette football club is pretty much doing all the right things to be considered a success.

The Crusaders, ranked No. 10 in the most recent Associated Press Class 1A poll, were as dominant against Walther Christian as they’ve been in any game this season, needing only 15 plays from scrimmage to score six first-half touchdowns and defensively holding the Broncos to just 15 rushing yards on 24 carries and 42 total yards during a 52-0 victory on Fran Fannelli Memorial Field.

Tommy Durdan rushed for a game-best 105 yards on just four rushes, of those three accounting for touchdowns of 50, 43 and 10 yards. In all, 11 Crusaders carried the ball 29 times for 265 yards, getting most of their 317 total yards overland.

On the other side of the ball, Marquette limited Walther to minus-43 yards rushing on 15 tries in the first half before playing subs in the latter two periods, including sophomore defensive back Payton Gutierrez and junior lineman Andrew Hamm. They capped the day by intercepting Broncos passes and returning them for touchdowns in the latter half.

“I tell you what, how ‘bout that Hammer,” Marquette coach Tom Jobst said of Hamm. “He had a great day; so did Payton. A lot of the young guys did. We’re happy they all got the chance to play. It’s great to see them make a play like that when they have the chance to do so.

“Everybody that played today, from our seniors to our freshmen, did a nice job. The focus all week was just on our basics, and that’s pretty much what we stuck to because the kids did such a nice job with it.”

The great day started with Durdan, who on Marquette’s first play from scrimmage broke loose for his 50-yard TD. It took them four plays on the next series to go 40 yards to a Jurnee Reed 11-yard scoring run, but just one play – a 47-yard pass from Alex Graham to Caden Eller – to score again on the possession after that.

After a Griffin Walker interception, two plays led to paydirt again, the second a 20-yard run by Logan Nelson in his first game back from injury. Four touchdowns in eight plays gave the Cru a 25-0 advantage after one quarter.

Durdan slid around end for his 43-yard score and, after a Nelson interception, added his 10-yard burst to the end zone to make it 39-0. Despite being a point short of the 40-point mercy rule and still being in the first half, the continuous clock began.

In the third stanza, Gutierrez picked off a pass and returned it 28 yards for a diving touchdown. Finally, in the fourth period, Hamm grabbed the ball for a TD after he and Jacob Smith pressured WC quarterback Dylan Leonard into a tipped desperation throw from his own end zone.

“Right now we have more people out for different reasons than I had people dressed, and the ones that are dressed are really young and inexperienced,” Walther coach Tim Eberhard said. “Today we saw improvement in some areas from what we’ve been doing, but what you really look for in a game like this is that they don’t give up, to play hard the whole time and do the best they can do at the moment, and we did that.”

Marquette, now 6-1 this season, will next face 1-6 Christ the King at Gould Stadium on Friday before closing out the regular season at 2-5 Sherrard.

“We need to start gearing up our intensity and build some strong momentum these last two weeks to carry us into the playoffs,” Jobst said. “I don’t know where we’ll be in the playoffs, because in two weeks anything can happen, but we have to build up some steam and hit that first game in full stride.”