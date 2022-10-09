Amboy-LaMoille rolls on the road; Milledgeville can’t keep up at home

Amboy-LaMoille hit the road Saturday afternoon and rolled past Bushnell-Prairie City 62-8 in an eight-man game.

Landon Whelchel had 12 rushes for 144 yards and a touchdown, and Quinn Leffelman added five carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns for the Clippers (6-1). Brennan Blaine had an 11-yard touchdown run and TD receptions of 79 and 63 yards, and Eddie Jones was 2-for-4 passing for 142 yards and the two scores; he also had a 7-yard scoring run.

Geo Gatz added two touchdown runs for Amboy, which scored more than 60 points for the second time this season. Since their Week 4 loss, the Clippers have outscored their opponents 132-20.

West Central 64, Milledgeville 36: The Missiles trailed 48-22 by halftime and never recovered in an eight-man loss at home to unbeaten West Central.

After Kaiden Droste scored a pair of touchdowns on runs of 43 and 38 yards in the first five minutes of the game for West Central, Milledgeville answered with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Connor Nye to Konnor Johnson, then responded to a Mason Carnes-to-Parker Meldrum 69-yard TD pass with a 47-yard scoring run by Micah Toms-Smith less than a minute into the second quarter to get within 20-16.

But Droste had an 88-yard touchdown run, then a 47-yard scoring scamper to push the Heat lead to 34-16, and Carnes ran in from 26 yards out to make it 40-16 with 5:13 left in the first half. Landon Frederick returned the ensuing kickoff 50 yards for a touchdown, but Droste scored from 43 yards out with 3:43 left in the second quarter to close out the first-half scoring.

Nye ran in from 27 yards with 2:49 left in the third period to make it 48-28, but Carnes answered with a 36-yard TD run 1:18 later to push the lead to 56-28. Nye connected with Kacen Johnson on a 14-yard scoring strike with 10:59 left in the game, but Carnes capped the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown run with two minutes left.

Nye ran 13 times for 127 yards and a touchdown, and also was 13-for-29 passing for 130 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for Milledgeville. Toms-Smith finished with 53 yards and a score on 10 rushes, while Kacen Johnson had six catches for 58 yards and a score, and Konnor Johnson had three catches for 43 yards and a TD.

Droste finished with 359 yards and five touchdowns on 30 carries, while Carnes ran for 131 yards and three TDs, and completed two of his three passes for 83 yards and a score. West Central amassed 518 yards rushing.