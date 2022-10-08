Recapping Week 7 games around Kane County

Batavia over Geneva 33-7
Drew Gerke caught two touchdown passes in the first half and added a 92-yard kickoff return for a TD in the second half to boost Batavia past Geneva 33-7 in the 104th meeting between the two programs.
Jake Bartelson’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/10/08/drew-gerkes-3-touchdowns-boost-batavia-past-geneva/
St. Charles North 38-7 over St. Charles East
Drew Surges ran for 133 yards and three touchdowns, caught five passes, had seven tackles and blocked a field goal, his do-all play carrying St. Charles North past St. Charles East 38-7 to clinch a playoff appearance.
Craig Brueske’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/10/08/drew-surges-does-it-all-carries-st-charles-north-past-st-charles-east-to-clinch-playoff-berth/
Kaneland 44-3 over Marengo
Chris Ruchaj broke loose for a 73-yard TD run on Kaneland’s first play from scrimmage against Marengo, and the Knights rolled to a 44-3 Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 crossover victory on Friday in Marengo.
Thom Gippert’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/10/08/kaneland-puts-it-all-together-in-convincing-win-over-marengo/?utm_campaign=snd-autopilot&?utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter_DCPreps
Carmel over Marmion 19-6
Ashton Lutz booted four field goals, and Carmel beat Marmion 19-6 to hand the Cadets their fifth straight loss.
Bill McClean’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/10/08/carmel-gets-in-its-kicks-hands-marmion-fifth-straight-loss/