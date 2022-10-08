NewsTribune Week 7 roundup: Mendota falls in OT

The Mendota football team lost 35-34 in overtime to Kewanee on Friday in a Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division game in Mendota.

The Trojans fell behind 28-14 but scored with 5:58 left in the third quarter and again with 1:48 left in regulation to force overtime.

Mendota falls to 3-4 and 1-3 in the conference.

Erie-Prophetstown 33, Bureau Valley 0: Robert Endress ran for 122 yards on 23 carries Friday as the Storm lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Prophetstown.

E-P’s Jase Grunder ran for 230 yards and four touchdowns — all in the second half — on 15 attempts.

Demetree Larsen scored on a 14-yard run with 10:24 left in the first quarter and the Panthers’ led 7-0 until midway through the third quarter.

Grunder scored on a 3-yrad run with 5:58 left in the third and again on a 50-yard run with 2:20 left in the third.

He added TD runs of 70 and 30 yards in the fourth quarter.

Bureau Valley falls to 1-6.