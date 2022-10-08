Lockport, Brady Pfeiffer stun Bolingbrook with two touchdowns in final 88 seconds

LOCKPORT - On a night Lockport honored the 20th anniversary of its first state championship football team, the current group of Porters used that same never-say-die attitude.

Lockport rallied for two touchdowns in the final 1:28 of the game and stunned Bolingbrook 34-33 in a SouthWest Suburban Blue matchup on Friday at Lockport.

Brady Pfeffer raced around the left end from 11 yards out for the final touchdown with 33.9 seconds to play to pull the Porters within a point. Pfeiffer, who was 14 of 30 with two passing TDs, two running TDs and two interceptions, then fired a two-point conversion pass to Hyatt Timosciek. The senior caught the pass right on the goal line on the left side and was ruled to have broken the plane before he was pushed back.

The winning drive was set up when junior Danny Stevens recovered an onside kick.

“We were going for the win the whole way,” Pfeiffer said. “We knew if we got the onside kick that we could do it. I loved the play call [on the 2-point conversion] at the end. We knew we were going to get it.

“This is a huge win, and it feels great.”

It’s the third straight win for the Porters (5-2, 1-2) over Bolingbrook (4-3, 2-2) and the second in a row by one point. Last season it was 14-13 in overtime. Timosciek (six receptions for 174 yards, two TDs) made sure this one was also a win by knowing where to be in the end zone.

“I was nervous, but it was a happy nervous, because I knew we were going to win,” Timosciek said. “I caught it and thought I was in. The play-calling all day was perfect. Our running game turned it around, and it was amazing.

“It’s big we are [most likely] in the playoffs and we are extending our season. The whole week we knew this was our game to win.”

“This was a great game,” Lockport coach George Czart said. “We didn’t let the team give up. One of our main jobs as coaches is that we have the guys mentally fight until the end.

“Brady was awesome, such a great kid. He showed great poise and toughness and fought through adversity. I can’t tell you how proud I am of the coaches and kids.”

Bolingbrook had one last gasp, but on second-and-10 from its own 34, freshman quarterback Jonas Williams was sacked for a 4-yard loss by Mason Solorsano and Mateas Foltys, and the clock ran out.

“I just got in and helped make the sack,” Solorsano said. “It was amazing, just the best feeling ever.

“Playing that clip of the 2002 team on the scoreboard before the game was awesome. It fired us up.”

The Porters opened the game with an onside kick, and Shane Kozak recovered it. That led to a 45-yard TD pass from Pfeiffer to Timosciek just 2:36 into the game.

But Bolingbrook rallied for a 12-6 halftime lead when Williams had a 12-yard touchdown pass to senior Kaleb Miller on the first play of the second quarter, and then Willaims circled in from the left with just over a second left in the second quarter for a 12-6 halftime lead.

Williams finished 23 of 39 for 220 yards. He connected with Miller again on an 11-yard TD pass with 8:54 to play in the third quarter for a 19-6 lead.

Then a plethora of scoring happened, as Timosciek was wide open for a 64-yard TD pass to make it 19-13 with 7:47 left in the third quarter. But Kelrod Leaks returned the ensuing kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown, and the Raiders were back up by 13. Then Pfeiffer darted and dashed for a 19-yard touchdown run to make it 26-20 with 1:53 left in the third quarter.

After both teams punted, Joshua Robinson scored on an 11-yard touchdown run for a 33-20 lead with 6:55 to play in the game. Giovani Zaragoza answered on a 2-yard run with 1:28 remaining. The snap on the extra point was bad, leaving Lockport down 33-26, but setting the stage for the final moments.

With the victory, defending Class 8A state champion Lockport looks to have qualified for the playoffs for the second straight season. The last time the Porters made consecutive appearances was between 2009-11.

With the loss, the Raiders will have to wait to become playoff eligible.

Bolingbrook coach John Ivlow missed his third straight game as he is recovering from a medical condition.

“I think it was a turn of the tide, and we got lax at the end and didn’t close the game out,” acting Bolingbrook coach Harvey Jackson said. “We had some balls that didn’t bounce our way and had three touchdowns called back.

“We had some uncharacteristic things happen. We need to get one more to make the playoffs, and we will have to do that. We will put in the work and make sure we play Bolingbrook football.”