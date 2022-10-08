Kendall County high school football: Week 7 results; recaps for every game

Yorkville 28, Oswego East 14: Josh Gettemy ran for 249 yards on 30 carries and two touchdowns, and Ben Alvarez recovered a blocked punt in the end zone and was part of a Yorkville defense that was dominant again in a 28-14 win at Oswego East as the Foxes clinched their fourth straight playoff appearance.

Oswego 38, West Aurora 14: Braedon Hellinger blocked a punt, had a 4-yard TD run and set up another score with a long run and Cruz Ibarra threw two touchdowns each to Deakon Tonielli and Jordan Katzenbach as Oswego beat West Aurora 38-14 to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Plano 40, Harvard 14: Waleed Johnson ran for 222 yards and three TDs and Armando Martinez threw for 173 yards and two scores for the visiting Reapers (3-4), who led 27-0 at the half and kept their playoff hopes alive.