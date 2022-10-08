High school football: Week 7 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

Wheaton North 8, Wheaton Warrenville South 7: Tyler O’Connor scored on a fourth-quarter touchdown run and faked a run out of the wildcat formation and found tight end Joe Barna on a jump pass for what proved to be the game-winning two-point conversion in Wheaton North’s 8-7 win over Wheaton Warrenville South.

[ Photos: Wheaton North vs. Wheaton Warrenville South ]

York 31, Hinsdale Central 7: Matt Vezza threw two touchdown passes and Jake Melion ran for two, and York beat Hinsdale Central 31-7 to stay unbeaten and clinch a share of its first West Suburban Silver title since 2010.

Willowbrook 21, Hinsdale South 14: Willowbrook’s Adrian Guerrero threw a 47-yard TD pass to KJ Rhodes, caught a TD, intercepted a pass, recovered an onside kick late in the fourth quarter and made three point-after attempts, his big plays in all three phases helping the Warriors hold off Hinsdale South 21-14.

Glenbard North 35, Lake Park 14: Damarion Elliston ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns, and Glenbard North raced out to a 21-point halftime lead and went on to beat Lake Park 35-14 to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Downers Grove South 51, Addison Trail 14: Brandon Amaniampong scored two TDs and Chris Williams had a 90-yard TD run for the Mustangs.

IC Catholic Prep 48, Riverside-Brookfield 14: Dennis Mandala threw four TD passes and Denzell Gibson ran for two scores for the Knights (6-1), who led 41-7 at halftime.

Benet 7, South Bend St. Joseph 0

Fenwick 36, St. Patrick 27

Marist 37, Montini 7

Lyons 48, Leyden 7

Glenbard East 49, Fenton 0

Glenbard South 41, West Chicago 8