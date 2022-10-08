Drew Surges does it all, carries St. Charles North past St. Charles East to clinch playoff berth

ST. CHARLES – It wouldn’t be surprising if Drew Surges offered to help clean the concession stands following Friday night’s St. Charles East-St. Charles North football game.

Surges, a St. Charles North senior, did about everything else during the North Stars’ 38-7 DuKane Conference victory over their crosstown rival at St. Charles North.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder topped the 100-yard rushing mark with 133 yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns, caught five passes for 33 yards, collected seven tackles from his defensive back position, and blocked a field goal for the first-place North Stars (6-1, 5-0).

“That’s what an all-state football player looks like,” North Stars coach Rob Pomazak said of Surges. “In high school, there are few times when there’s that kid who dominates. I remember growing up and watching those guys who were kind of ‘Mr. Everything,’ and he (Surges) is that.”

Playing in front of a sellout crowd that included former North Stars standouts Tyler and Jordan Nubin (both playing at Minnesota), Surges blocked Sam Frausto’s 35-yard field goal attempt on the Saints’ opening possession, and four plays later, scored on a 55-yard touchdown run the first time he touched the ball offensively.

“It was just great blocking by the line,” said Surges, who added a 1-yard TD run later in the first quarter following Caden Kowalczyk’s fumble recovery at the Saints’ 16-yard line to make it 14-0.

Junior Hunter Liszka’s 42-yard field goal pushed the lead to 17-0, and the North Stars capped a 6-play, 68-yard drive with Ethan Plumb’s 15-yard TD pass to Zach Priami with 19.9 seconds left in the first half to make it 24-0.

Plumb, who finished 17 of 20 for 147 yards and a pair of touchdowns, completed 4 of 5 passes for 69 yards on the late first-half scoring drive.

“Ethan is doing a great job,” said Pomazak. He’s a 15-year-old sophomore and he’s stepping up. He made some great throws tonight. He’s improving each week.”

Surges added an 18-yard touchdown run on the opening possession of the second half, and Plumb’s 10-yard TD pass to Alexander Valenzuela early in the fourth quarter sealed the deal for the North Stars, who secured a playoff berth with the win.

“It’s a great feeling for the team,” said Surges. “There’s a lot of bright things ahead for us.”

“During the COVID season, we had a great team and there were no playoffs, so that’s something we wanted to get back to,” said Pomazak. “This is a huge accomplishment.”

The Saints (2-5, 0-5) spoiled the shutout bid when McGreevy Paul (12 of 32, 118 yards) connected with Charles Bolsoni on a 25-yard touchdown pass with 1:33 remaining.

“We talked a lot before the game about resilience and giving max effort every single play, and I really do think our guys did that tonight,” Saints coach Nolan Possley said. “It was a step in the right direction when it comes from the effort standpoint of what we were looking for.”

St. Charles North now awaits a pair of road games at Glenbard North and Batavia to wrap up the regular season.

“We all know what the goal is for us — conference champs,” Surges said.