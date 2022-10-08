Damarion Elliston, Glenbard North beat Lake Park, keep postseason hopes alive

ROSELLE – Glenbard North retained bragging rights over Lake Park in the teams’ annual rivalry game Friday night in Roselle.

In addition to taking the traveling trophy back home to Carol Stream with the 35-14 DuKane Conference victory, the Panthers keep their postseason hopes alive.

Glenbard North dominated in the first half, scoring three touchdowns and limiting Lake Park to a total of 55 yards for a 21-0 halftime lead.

The Lancers got on track in the second half, scoring two TDs but were unable to close the gap as the Panthers also crossed the goal line twice.

“The defense played really well. They are getting better every week. We stopped Lake Park’s run game at the offensive line,” Glenbard North coach Ryan Wilkens said. “Offensively, we had multiple people score, we ran the ball well and we threw it well.”

Glenbard North scored on its first two possessions. The first drive ended with a 17-yard touchdown run by Damarion Elliston (134 yards on 22 carries) at the 7:34 mark of the first quarter. The second Panthers drive ended with 26 seconds left in the first period on a 10-yard scoring pass from quarterback Justin Bland to David Petty. Petty had four catches for 89 yards.

Glenbard North (3-4, 2-3) extended its lead to 21-0 with 1:03 left in the half. Bland connected with Zamari Robinson for a 19-yard TD pass.

Lake Park (1-6, 1-4) went three-and-out on its first four possessions. The Lancers did threaten on their final drive of the half but ran out of time. Lake Parks advanced to the Panthers’ 30-yard line before the clock ran out.

Lake Park threatened again on its opening possession of the second half. After recovering an onside kick at midfield, the Lancers advanced to Glenbard North’s 15-yard line. Facing a fourth-and-nine situation, the Lancers attempted a field goal that fell short.

“They came out ready to play in the second half,” Elliston said. “But we were able to stay with the momentum we had.”

Glenbard North’s first drive of the second half ended in its fourth touchdown of the night, on a 35-yard Bland pass to Petty. Bland completed 12 of 18 attempts for 172 yards.

The Lancers finally got on the board at the 10:51 mark of the fourth quarter. Bennett Sierra crossed the goal line on a 2-yard run.

With 5:03 left to play, Lake Park made it a 28-14 game with 31-yard pass from Dominic Pellegrino to Zach Simich.

Elliston ended the game’s scoring with his second touchdown, a 22-yard run at the 3:35 mark of the last quarter.

Glenbard North’s path to the postseason will be challenging according to Wilkens. The team needs to win its last two games to be playoff eligible. Next week the Panthers face St. Charles North.

“St. Charles North is very good squad. Mistakes have to be nil and we have to able to run the ball,” Wilkens said. “We’ll have to kept them off balance as much as possible.”