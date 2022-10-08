Alden-Hebron leads all the way, ends four-game skid against Orangeville

Alden-Hebron sophomore running back Wyatt Armbrust carried 11 times for 143 yards as the Giants defeated Orangeville 42-36 in their Illinois 8-Man Football Association game on Saturday.

Quarterback Ben Vole threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown as A-H (3-4) ended a four-game skid.

The Giants had been ahead or in games only to see it slip away in the second half. Not this time. They maintained the lead all the way against the Broncos.

Vole hit Nik Rapa with a 75-yard scoring pass to start things off. Rapa added nine rushes for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Parker Elswick caught a 58-yard pass to gain a key first down in the fourth quarter and help the Giants seal the outcome.

Armbrust and Masen Watts led A-H with 10 tackles each. Watts forced two fumbles.