Princeton and St. Bede set for BCR Game of the Week

Two state ranked teams will square off in the BCR Game of the Week at Bryant Field in Princeton Friday night in what will prove to be the Three Rivers East Conference championship game.

Host Princeton (6-0, 4-0) is ranked No. 4 in 3A and St. Bede (6-0, 3-0) is No. 6 in 1A.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Princeton leads the all-time series over the Bruins 5-3.

In other local games, Hall (3-3, 1-2) hosts Newman (3-3, 1-2) in its 2022 Homecoming game while Bureau Valley (1-5) travels to E-P (3-3).

Other Three Rivers Conference games tonight are:

Kewanee (2-4, 1-3) plays at Mendota (3-3, 1-2)

Orion (3-3, 2-1) plays at Morrison (2-4, 1-2)

Rockridge (5-1, 4-0) plays at Sherrard (1-5, 1-2)

Other area games

Amboy-LaMoille (5-1) at Bushnell-Prairie City (2-4)

Dixon (4-2) at Genoa-Kingston (5-1)

L-P (4-2, 2-1) at Ottawa (4-2, 1-2)

Marquette (5-1) at Walther Christian (0-6)

Quincy (4-2, 2-2) at Geneseo (4-2, 3-1)

Stark County (4-2, 2-2) at Annawan-Wethersfield (5-1, 4-0)