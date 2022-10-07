BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 7

Here are the BCR predictions for Week 7
Kevin Hieronymus, BCR sports editor
Last week: 8-2
Season: 44-16
This week’s winners: Princeton, Hall, E-P, A-L, G-K, L-P, Mendota, Orion, Rockridge, A-W
Kevin Chlum, NewsTribune sports editor
Last week: 8-2
Season: 43-15
This week’s winners: Princeton, Hall, E-P, A-L, G-K, L-P, Kewanee, Orion, Rockridge, A-W
Charlie Ellerbrock, Ottawa Times/Shaw Media
Last week’s guest: 6-4
Season’s guests: 44-16
This week’s winners: Princeton, Hall, E-P, A-L, G-K, Ottawa, Mendota, Orion, Rockridge, A-W