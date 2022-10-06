The Times Week 7 previews: L-P vs. Ottawa for the 123rd time; Marquette, Seneca look to improve playoff standing

Momence (2-4, 1-1) at Seneca (6-0, 2-0)

When: Friday 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Momence 32, Seneca 26 (fall 2021)

About Momence: Talk about a team whose recent results make them kind of a mystery. Momence is coming into La Salle County off a 22-17 upset win at home over Iroquois West that snapped a two-game losing skid. That losing streak included a loss to previously winless Dwight, Dwight’s only win of the season. Of Momence’s four losses, half have been of the close variety – 26-20 in Week 1 to Fithian Oakwood and 33-28 in the aforementioned Week 5 loss to Dwight. Erick Castillo (478 passing yards, 5 TDs; 96 rushing yards, 0 TDs) and Kud-de Bertram (415 passing yards, 3 TDs; 419 rushing yards, 5 TDs) provide a potent one-two offensive punch, supported by RB Terence Autman (369 rushing yards, 2 TDs) and receivers Marchello Draine (14 receptions, 336 yards, 5 TDs) and Brogan Halpin (15 catches, 237 yards, 1 TD).

About the Fighting Irish: Other than two-point wins in Week 1 at Westville and Week 3 at Salt Fork, the Fighting Irish haven’t really been tested, winning their other three contested games by a combined score of 146-16. The Fighting Irish should be well rested as well after a forfeit/bye offered by Watseka last week. Their last time on the field, the Fighting Irish dominated Iroquois West starting with Asher Hamby’s 75-yard touchdown sprint in Seneca’s first possession and never looking back while outgaining IW 379-136 in yards from scrimmage led by game-defining efforts from Nathan Grant, Chris Peura and Hamby. Already assured a playoff spot, Seneca in the last third will be playing for a better seed and a Week 10 home game. According to Friday Night Drive’s Steve Soucie, Seneca is tied for the state’s second-longest current winning streak at eight games.

Friday Night Drive pick: Seneca

8-man: Blue Ridge/DeLand/Weldon (3-3) at FCW (2-4)

When: Friday 7 p.m. (Woodland)

Last meeting: FCW 55, Blue Ridge 6 (2012)

About the Knights: The Blue Ridge-hosted co-op won 38-14 Friday over Metro-East Lutheran, but the week before fell 20-6 to a Martinsville team FCW defeated in overtime Saturday. Aside from losses in low-scoring games to Milford/Cissna Park in Week 3 and Martinsville in Week 5, the Knights have been able to pile up points, averaging 47.5 in their other four contests including breaking the 50-point milestone in Weeks 1 and 2. The Knights like to keep it on the ground and spread out the carries, with six runners over 195 yards rushing for the season, led by junior Cole Pemble’s 523 with eight touchdowns, Jamison Berkler’s 271 with two TDs and Joey Cole’s 280 with four TDs and an 11.2 yards-per-carry average.

About the Falcons: Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland kept its Illinois 8-Man Football Association playoff hopes alive with Saturday’s 44-38 overtime win over Martinsville. The road to the postseason – although still open, thanks to that victory – remains a difficult one, with all three of the Falcons’ remaining games against opponents currently with .500 or better records. To score win No. 3, FCW will need to put together another all-around effort like Saturday’s, which saw the Falcons receive 191 yards and two TDs passing from Masen Persico, 234 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns from Jesse Simpson and 2 1/2 tackles for loss from Kesler Collins. This is the first meeting between the co-ops hosted by Blue Ridge and Flanagan-Cornell since the season opener of the 2012 season, when both were playing 11-man football and were rivals in a one-division Heart of Illinois Conference.

FND pick: FCW

La Salle-Peru (4-2, 2-1) at Ottawa (4-2, 1-2)

When: Friday 7:15 p.m.

Last meeting: La Salle-Peru 28, Ottawa 0 (fall 2021)

About the Cavaliers: This is the 123rd meeting between the old – and now Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White – foes.

Games against common opponents don’t tell a lot: La Salle-Peru beat Woodstock North by eight points (Ottawa beat Woodstock North by 21) and defeated Plano by 33 (Ottawa topped the Reapers by one point back in Week 1). The Cavaliers’ defense is coming off a strong outing in which it limited Woodstock to 124 yards from scrimmage, only 29 of those on the ground. Offensively, L-P is averaging 23 points per game, led by the likes of dual-threat QB Brendan Boudreau, FB Maalik Madrigal and speedster Mason Lynch, who replaced Boudreau at QB after an injury Friday. L-P’s remaining schedule includes 6-0 Sycamore and a better than its 3-3 record Kaneland team, meaning the Cavaliers will come to King Field desperately wanting to lock up that all-important fifth victory. The Cavaliers lead the all-time series 67-50-5 and have won the past seven times the archrivals have played.

About the Pirates: Ottawa snapped a two-game losing streak Friday with a reassuringly convincing 33-12 triumph at Woodstock North. Now knocking on the door of the program’s first playoff berth since 2012′s undefeated regular season, the Pirates will try to break through while preventing their archrivals from doing so themselves. The Ottawa offense is averaging 294.3 yards and 30.8 points per game led by RBs Ryder Miller (346 yards rushing with seven touchdowns; 141 yards receiving with one TD) and Julian Alexander (300 yards, one TD), QB Colby Mortenson (44 of 73 passing for 752 yards and eight TDs; 88 yards and four TDs rushing) and WRs Levi Sheehan (14 receptions for 229 yards and four TDs) and Packston Miller (10 catches, 184 yards, 1 TD). The battle up front should be especially telling, as the Pirates and Cavaliers both bring physical lines. These teams always play each other bitterly hard, but it’s been a while since they’ve met with so much on the line. Expect a good one.

FND pick: La Salle-Peru

Streator (2-4, 1-3) at Reed-Custer (6-0, 4-0)

When: Friday 7:15 p.m.

Last meeting: Reed-Custer 47, Streator 7 (fall 2021)

About the Bulldogs: After a 2-1 start, the Bulldogs have had a rough go of things since despite putting up points in piles and showing a never-say-quit fight on the field. On the surface, a potential path to an upset could come in the fact Streator may be the only team in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with the sheer offensive firepower – such as track star RB Aneefy Ford and QB Christian Benning, who is on the verge of breaking the school’s career passing yardage record despite being only a junior – to keep up in a track meet with the Comets. The only caveat: the Reed-Custer defense has been every bit as impressive as its high-powered offense, having allowed only two touchdowns this season. Streator will need its most complete, four-quarter effort to challenge the presumptive Illinois Central Eight Conference champions.

About the Comets: What can be said about this fall’s Comets that hasn’t been already? A handful of years back a team viewed as on the rise much like Streator, Reed-Custer has developed into a small-school powerhouse this season and is coming off a statement dismantling of Wilmington, 50-5. Electric players such as QB Jace McPherson, WR Lucas Foote, RBs Jace Christian and Josh Bohac, and all-state OL Kody Marschner have the Comets piling up 57.5 points per game through six weeks. As impressive as that is, the Comets’ defense has matched their offense step for step, to this point of the season allowing only 18 points total – that’s three per game – and coming off a game in which it held powerhouse Wilmington to 36 yards from scrimmage and zero first-half first downs.

FND pick: Reed-Custer

Reed-Custer quarterback Jake McPherson (2) throws a pass as Streator defender Sergio Brown applies pressure at SHS Athletic Fields on Friday, October 8, 2021. (Katy Arnold )

Marquette (5-1) at Walther Christian (0-6)

When: Saturday 1 p.m.

Last meeting: Marquette 49, Walther Christian 14 (fall 2021)

About the Crusaders: Marquette bounced back nicely from its first defeat of the season in Week 5 at Hope Academy by convincingly handling a .500 LeRoy team 40-17. Now qualified for the postseason, the Crusaders will look to lock up their bid this week with a victory over the winless Broncos. The addition of Vinny Battestelli to a backfield already brimming with talent such as QB Alex Graham and RBs Jurnee Reed and Tommy Durdan should only make a Crusaders offense that has scored at least three touchdowns every outing and is averaging 30.7 points per game even more potent, and there should be plenty of opportunity to get more ball carriers involved in this Saturday matinee in Melrose Park.

About the Broncos: While Marquette is averaging better than four touchdowns per outing, Walther Christian has scored five total touchdowns this season, only one over the past three weeks. The Broncos’ only competitive game was in Week 1, an 18-13 loss at Westmont. Three teams (Elmwood Park, Christ the King and Monmouth United) have recorded their only wins of the season against Walther Christian by a combined score of 153-6. All signs point to a long afternoon for the Broncos, who after this one will close the season hosting 2-4 Princeville and 1-5 Christ the King.

FND pick: Marquette

Fieldcrest (1-5) at Stockton (2-4)

When: Saturday 2 p.m.

Last meeting: Stockton 63, Fieldcrest 6 (fall 2021)

About the Knights: After a gutsy effort against LeRoy in Week 5, the Knights – whose only win came via forfeit in Week 3 because of Fisher forfeiting its varsity season – had a tough time hanging with a 5-1 Tri-Valley team Friday, falling 41-0. That despite QB Brady Ruestman’s 105-yard passing performance, an even 100 of those yards split between Eddie Lorton and Landon Modro. Beginning with this one, the remainder of Fieldcrest’s schedule is against teams with losing records.

About the Blackhawks: Stockton, of the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference, has dominated the two teams it has played with losing records (26-6 over a 1-5 Eastland-Pearl City team and 64-8 over an 0-6 West Carroll squad), but in its four games against teams currently with records .500 or above has been outscored by an average score of 40.5-12.0. RB Karl Hubb and QB Parker Luke are the main offensive weapons for Stockton.

FND pick: Stockton