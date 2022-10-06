October 05, 2022
St. Bede moves up to No. 6 in 1A, Princeton remains at No. 4 in 3A

St. Bede Bruins logo

Leading up to their Friday night matchup in the BCR Game of the Week, St. Bede moved up one spot in 1A while Princeton picked up a first place vote for the first time in 3A.

The Bruins improved from No. 7 to No. 6 in this week’s AP Class 1A rankings that were announced today. St. Bede, which is 6-0 for the first time since 1986, received 71 points right behind No. 5 Shelbyville.

Lena-Winslow received all 14 first-place votes in 1A and 140 points. Le-Win was followed by Colfax Ridgeview (108 points), Camp Point Central (102) and Hope Academy (99), all undefeated. Ottawa Marquette (31) held its spot at No. 10 while Annawan-Wethersfield received seven points.

Princeton (6-0) gained its first first-place vote and 105 points to remain at No. 4 in 3A. The first-place votes were spread out this week among No. 1 IC Catholic, which received seven along with 125 points, No. 2 Reed-Custer (4/123) and Williamsville (113/2). Byron (75 points) followed Princeton at No. 5.

In 2A, Decatur St. Teresa received 12 first-place votes and 129 points to take over the top spot from Wilmington (1/83), which tumbled to No. 5 after its first loss to Reed-Custer.

There’s also a new leader in 5A, where Kankakee (10 first-place votes, 115 points) improved one spot from No. 2 while Morris dropped from No. 1 to No. 6 with 71 points. Joe Ryan’s Sycamore Spartans received three first-place votes and 114 points, just one point behind Kankakee at No. 2.

Richmond-Burton received five first-place votes to move into a tie atop the 4A poll with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, which got eight first-place votes. Both received 121 points.

The remaining classes stood firm with East St. Louis in 6A, Chicago Mt. Carmel in 7A and Loyola in 8A.