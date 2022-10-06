Northwest Herald area preview capsules for Week 7 of the 2022 season

FOX VALLEY CONFERENCE

Cary-Grove (3-3, 3-3) at Jacobs (5-1, 5-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Cary-Grove defeated Jacobs 36-22 in Week 7 last season, which was its closest game until the Class 6A state championship.

About the Trojans: C-G lost to Huntley 17-14 last week. … The Trojans’ defense has allowed 128 points, third fewest in the FVC. … FB Colin Desmet leads C-G with 573 rushing yards, and RB Andrew Prio has 508. … With three losses, the Trojans are not ranked in The Associated Press Class 6A poll, which is a rarity.

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs defeated Burlington Central 35-30 last week. … RB Antonio Brown moved into the No. 2 spot in area rushing at 1,138 yards after his 298-yard, four-touchdown performance against Central. … RB Joey Scrivani has 626 rushing yards. … Jacobs’ 201 points scored is third in the FVC. … The Golden Eagles are No. 8 in the Class 7A poll.

Friday Night Drive pick: Jacobs

Crystal Lake South (4-2, 4-2) at McHenry (2-4, 2-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: South defeated McHenry 33-11 in Week 7 last season.

About the Gators: South defeated Crystal Lake Central 50-22 last week. … The Gators have scored 210 points, second most in the FVC. … QB Caden Casimino is the area passing leader with 1,669 yards and has 13 touchdowns with only two interceptions. … WR Michael Prokos tops the area receiving list with 40 catches. WRs Brady Schroeder (19 catches) and Colton Hess (17) and RB Nate Van Witzenburg (17) are his other top targets. Van Witzenburg is fifth in the area with 848 yards rushing. … South needs one more win to become playoff eligible and finishes with two 5-1 teams, Prairie Ridge and Huntley.

About the Warriors: McHenry defeated Dundee-Crown 31-12 last week. … The Warriors have won two consecutive games and are within reach of five wins to become playoff eligible. … QB Dom Caruso has thrown for 1,276 yards. … WRs Jacob Zarek (27 receptions, 531 yards, four TDs) and Zack Maness (27, 498, three TDs) are the Warriors’ biggest receiving threats. … McHenry’s 125 points allowed is second fewest in the FVC.

FND pick: Crystal Lake South

Dundee-Crown (2-4, 2-4) at Prairie Ridge (5-1, 5-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Prairie Ridge defeated Dundee-Crown 49-7 in Week 7 last season.

About the Chargers: D-C lost to McHenry 31-12 last week. … The Chargers have lost two in a row after winning two straight. … QB Zach Randl is completing 67.1% of his passes and has thrown for 1,176 yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. … WRs Anthony Aguilar (34 receptions), Kali Freeman (20) and Terrion Bell (18) are the top receivers. Freeman has five touchdown catches.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge defeated Hampshire 62-34 last week. … QB Tyler Vasey had his biggest game yet with 317 rushing yards and leads the area with 1,486 yards. … FB Nathan Greetham has rushed for 761 yards and nine touchdowns. … Prairie Ridge is No. 4 in the Class 6A poll.

FND pick: Prairie Ridge

Burlington Central (2-4, 2-4) at Crystal Lake Central (2-4, 2-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Crystal Lake Central defeated Burlington Central 28-16 in Week 7 last season.

About the Rockets: Burlington Central lost to Jacobs 35-30 last week. … The Rockets have been out of only one game, a 63-28 loss to Prairie Ridge. … QB Jackson Alcorn left last week with an injury and was replaced by Ryder Bergemann, who ran and passed for one touchdown each. … WR Michael Person leads the Rockets with 19 receptions, Caden West has 14 and LJ Kerr has 13.

About the Tigers: Crystal Lake Central lost to Crystal Lake South 50-22 last week. That ended the Tigers’ two-game winning streak. … RB Vince Honer leads Central with 507 yards rushing. … QB George Dimopoulos has thrown for 1,000 yards. … WRs Griffin Buehler (23) and Carter Kelley (18) lead the Tigers in receptions.

FND pick: Burlington Central

Huntley's Zach Rios is tackled by Jacobs defense on Friday, Sept. 23,2022 in Huntley. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local )

Hampshire (0-6, 0-6) at Huntley (5-1, 5-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Hampshire defeated Huntley 15-7 in Week 7 last season.

About the Whip-Purs: Hampshire lost to Prairie Ridge 62-34 last week. … RB Cole Klawikowski is third in area rushing with 1,114 yards. … QB Luke Lacke completed 17 of 29 passes last week for 228 yards, which doubled his passing total for the season. He is now at 452. TD Gage Homola caught eight passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

About the Red Raiders: Huntley defeated Cary-Grove 17-14 last week. … The Red Raiders have allowed 111 points, the fewest in the FVC. They have given up a combined 41 in their past three games. … RB Haiden Janke has rushed for 766 yards and is second in carries with 160 for the season.

FND pick: Huntley

KISHWAUKEE RIVER/INTERSTATE 8 WHITE DIVISION

Morris (5-1, 3-0) at Woodstock (2-4, 1-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Morris defeated Woodstock 63-13 in Week 4 last season.

About Morris: Morris lost to Richmond-Burton 31-7 last week. … R-B did not let Morris get close in what figured to be a tight matchup between the then top-ranked team in Class 5A (Morris) and the No. 2 team in Class 4A (R-B). … QB Carter Button and WR A.J. Zweeres are a tough combination to stop. … RB Ashton Yard leads Morris’ offense in rushing. … Morris is No. 6 in Class 5A.

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock lost to La Salle-Peru 24-0 last week. … The Blue Streaks have scored in double digits only twice this season and have done so once in the past four games. … RB Kaden Sandoval has rushed for 256 yards, and RB Adrian Perry has run for 232.

FND pick: Morris

Woodstock North (1-5, 0-4) at Sycamore (6-0, 3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Sycamore defeated North 40-0 in Week 7 last season.

About the Thunder: North lost to Ottawa 33-12 last week. … FB Kaden Combs leads the Thunder with 429 yards rushing, QB Jay Zinnen has run for 323 yards. … North has lost four consecutive games, falling to La Salle-Peru (21-13), Morris (41-0) and Woodstock (27-20) before last week.

About the Spartans: Sycamore beat Kaneland 28-7 last week. That score was 7-7 at halftime before the Spartans turned it on in the second half. … “You need games like that,” Spartans coach Joe Ryan said of last week’s game. “I wouldn’t want to have nine games like that, but certainly it’s good to have games like that because you’re going get games like that in the postseason. The kids responded really well at halftime.” … Dawson Alexander sparked the second-half surge with a strong kickoff return and ended with a 1-yard TD run by Zack Crawford. Crawford, Joey Puleo and Tyler Curtis have formed a formidable backfield for the Knights, and Eli Meier has found a rhythm with receiver Burke Gautcher. … The Spartans are No. 2 in Class 5A.

FND pick: Sycamore

KISHWAUKEE RIVER/INTERSTATE 8 BLUE DIVISION

Plano (2-4, 0-2) at Harvard (0-6, 0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Last matchup: Plano defeated Harvard with a 1-0 forfeit in Week 6 last season. The Hornets were hit by COVID-19 and forced to forfeit.

About the Reapers: Plano lost to Johnsburg 40-20 for its third consecutive loss. … RB Waleed Johnson leads the Reapers with 893 yards rushing and is averaging 9.5 per carry.

About the Hornets: Harvard lost to Erie-Prophetstown 19-6 last week. … The Hornets have struggled to find points this season. They have been shut out twice and scored 43 points total. … QB Landon Barnett has rushed for 366 yards. RB Gabe Sanchez has 197 yards. … WR Aiden Fiegel has seven catches for 187 yards.

FND pick: Plano

Johnsburg’s Ian Boal runs the ball against Marengo on Sept. 17 in Marengo.

Johnsburg (3-3, 1-2) at Richmond-Burton (6-0, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: R-B defeated Johnsburg 23-20 in Week 7 last season.

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg reached .500 with its 40-20 win over Plano last week. … The Skyhawks took R-B to the wire last season before losing 23-20. It was the Rockets’ toughest game until they lost to Joliet Catholic in the Class 4A playoff semifinals. … QB A.J. Bravieri has thrown for 1,459 yards with 16 touchdowns and two interceptions. … RB Jake Metze has 39 catches and a combined 15 touchdowns rushing and receiving. … WR Ian Boal has 31 receptions and an area-best eight TD catches.

About the Rockets: R-B defeated Morris 31-7 last week. … R-B has won 38 of its past 39 games and is tied for first in the Class 4A poll. … RB Steven Siegel has 1,050 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns. RB Toby Quentrall-Quezada has 403 yards rushing. … The Rockets’ defense has allowed 66 points, with 47 of those coming against Marengo and Normal West in Weeks 3 and 4.

FND pick: Richmond-Burton

NONCONFERENCE

Kaneland (3-3) at Marengo (3-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Kaneland defeated Marengo 32-20 in the 2001 season opener.

About the Knights: The Knights hung with Sycamore for a half before falling 28-7 last week. And despite falling to 3-3, coach Pat Ryan said he’s very optimistic about a season that includes losses to Sycamore, Morris and Geneva. ... Ryan said he’s happy with the continued development of the ground attack, featuring backs Tyler Bradshaw, Chris Ruchaj and Josh Mauthe. And the passing game remains capable of a big strike, with Troyer Carlson finding Johnny Spalasso early for a big score against Sycamore.

About the Indians: Marengo lost to Rochelle 48-27 last week. … The Indians played with Rochelle for the first half but could not keep pace in the second. … QB Josh Holst has thrown for 1,227 yards with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also leads the Indians with 591 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. … WRs Logan Miller (31 receptions), Greg Baker (21) and David Lopez (19) are the top receivers.

FND pick: Kaneland

Marian Central (2-4) at St. Rita (4-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: St. Rita defeated Marian 44-28 in Week 7 last season.

About the Hurricanes: Marian lost to Lena-Winslow 54-7 last week. … The Hurricanes have allowed more than 50 points in three of their past four games. … QB Cale McThenia has thrown for 1,521 yards and 14 touchdowns with six interceptions. … WR Christian Bentancur has 35 receptions and seven touchdowns. WR Rylan Dolter has 32 catches. … McThenia leads the team with 231 yards rushing.

About the Mustangs: St. Rita defeated Nazareth 33-10 last week. … The Mustangs, who were Class 7A runners-up last season, took their two losses against state powerhouses Mount Carmel and Loyola. … St. Rita has a common opponent with Marian in St. Patrick. The Mustangs beat the Shamrocks 27-0; Marian lost to St. Patrick 55-28.

FND pick: St. Rita.

ILLINOIS 8-MAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

Alden-Hebron (2-4) at Orangeville (1-5)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: Orangeville defeated Alden-Hebron 67-14 in last season’s opener.

About the Giants: A-H lost to River Ridge 50-44 last week. … The Giants have been in the game in three of their past four losses but have been unable to hold on in the second half. … QB Ben Vole has rushed for 608 yards and thrown for 847 and 13 touchdowns. … RB Wyatt Armbrust has 296 rushing yards and has caught 14 passes. … WR Jake Nielsen has 12 receptions for 293 yards and five TDs.

About the Broncos: Orangeville ended its five-game losing streak with a 76-38 win over Rockford Christian Life co-op. … Four of the Broncos’ losses came against teams with a combined 17-7 record.

FND pick: Alden-Hebron