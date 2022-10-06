NewsTribune Week 7 prep football capsules

Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White

La Salle-Peru (4-2, 2-1) at Ottawa (4-2, 1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 28-0 L-P (fall 2021)

About the Cavaliers: L-P has won all seven meetings with Ottawa since Jose Medina took over as head coach. … L-P is coming off a 24-0 win over Woodstock. It was the Cavs’ first shutout since blanking the Pirates in Week 3 last season. … L-P is allowing 18.8 points per game and has allowed 16 or fewer points in four of six games. … In its four wins, L-P is averaging 232.5 rushing yards and 30.8 points compared to 102 rushing yards and 7.5 points in its two losses. … The Cavs have relied heavily on the ground game, attempting only two passes in each of the past three weeks for a combined 70 yards. … L-P will be without offensive lineman Nik Belski, who has received offers from NCAA FCS and Division II schools, after he was ejected last week. … QB Brendan Boudreau has rushed for 317 yards and five touchdowns, while Maalik Madrigal (210 yards, 2 TDs) and Peyton Ellermeyer (226 yards, 2 TDs) have been key in the rushing attack as well.

About the Pirates: Ottawa needs one more win to become playoff eligible for the first time since 2012. Since then, the Pirates have had two wins or fewer in seven seasons. Ottawa’s best season since 2012 was a 4-5 mark in 2015. … Ottawa picked up its fourth win last week with a 33-12 victory over Woodstock North. … Ryder Miller ran for three touchdowns and scored on a 70-yard swing pass last week. … The Pirates forced three turnovers — interceptions by Levi Sheehan and Weston Averkamp and a fumble recovery by Alex Perez — and capitalized on a bad punt snap recovered on the Woodstock North 13-yard line. … Colby Mortenson completed 8-of-13 passes for 134 yards and two TDs, while Sheehan caught a 12-yard TD. … Ottawa held the Thunder to 34 yards of offense in the first half.

Friday Night Drive pick: La Salle-Peru

Three Rivers Mississippi

St. Bede (6-0, 3-0) at Princeton (6-0, 4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 47-20 Princeton (fall 2021)

About the Bruins: St. Bede is 6-0 for the first time since 1986, which also is the last time the Bruins started 7-0. … Quarterback John Brady has completed 64-of-122 passes for an area-best 927 yards and 11 touchdowns with two interceptions, while rushing for 59 yards and nine TDs. … Ben Wallace (26 receptions, 364 yards, 5 TDs this season), Conor Brown (10 rec., 207 yards, 2 TDs) and Tom Makransky (15 rec., 129 yards, 2 TDs) have been Brady’s top targets. … The Bruins have forced 16 turnovers with eight interceptions and eight fumble recoveries, including an 18-yard fumble return TD by Callan Hueneburg last week. … The Bruins are allowing 16.4 points per game and have held every opponent to 20 points or fewer. … St. Bede is on a short week after playing its annual Saturday homecoming game. The Bruins are 2-4 the game after homecoming under coach Jim Eustice.

About the Tigers: Princeton has forced 18 turnovers this season – 12 interceptions and six fumble recoveries – including three last week in a 36-0 win at Newman. The Tigers have returned four interceptions and one fumble for touchdowns. … Princeton’s 36 points last week were its lowest output of the season. The Tigers are averaging 53 points per game. … Quarterback Teegan Davis has completed 46-of-76 passes for 894 yards and 11 TDs with no interceptions while running for 590 yards and nine TDs. … Augie Christiansen has been Princeton’s top running back, rushing for 424 yards and eight TDs. He also has two TD receptions. … Noah LaPorte has caught 22 passes for 441 yards and five TDs while intercepting four passes and returning two for TDs. … Princeton has won four in a row against St. Bede.

FND pick: Princeton

Newman (3-3, 1-2) at Hall (3-3, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 43-0 Newman (fall 2021)

About the Comets: Newman lost 36-0 to Princeton last week. It was the second year in a row the Comets were blanked by the Tigers. … Newman is averaging 13 points per game. The Comets have scored eight points or less three times this season. … Newman was held to 57 rushing yards and 10 passing yards last week. … Carter Rude was Newman’s top rusher against Princeton, finishing with 29 yards on the ground with 21 of those yards coming on one play. … The Comets are allowing 20.3 points per game.

About the Red Devils: Hall has won back-to-back games for the first time since 2019 after a 26-15 win over Kewanee last week. … Mac Resetich has carried the Red Devils, rushing for an area-best 1,324 yards – which is more than five of the area’s other six 11-man teams have this season – and an area-leading 18 touchdowns. He’s also thrown for three TDs, including an 81-yarder last week to Braden Curran. … The Red Devils had their best defensive performance of the season last week. Before giving up 15 points to Kewanee, the Red Devils had allowed 40.8 points per game through five games.

FND pick: Newman

Kewanee (2-4, 1-3) at Mendota (3-3, 1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 56-7 Kewanee (fall 2021)

About the Boilermakers: Kewanee has lost two games in a row after a 26-15 loss to Hall last week. … The Boilermakers gave up 421 total yards – 340 rushing and 81 passing – against Hall, including 306 rushing yards by Mac Resetich. … Kewanee gave up four long scoring plays against Hall, runs of 20, 46 and 85 yards and an 81-yard pass. … Kewanee racked up 432 yards last week with 263 rushing and 169 passing. … Kewanee QB Brady Clark threw for 169 yards and a TD against Hall and ran for 75 yards, while Garret Pettit ran for 85 yards and Alex Duarte added 68 yards and a TD on the ground.

About the Trojans: Mendota snapped a two-game losing streak with a 49-35 victory at Sherrard last week. … The Trojans rushed for 375 yards last season and are averaging 233.8 rushing yards per game. … Last week, Isaac Smith ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, while Anthony Childs rushed for 176 yards and two TDs on 30 attempts. … Mendota QB Justin Randolph threw for 94 yards and a TD last week. It was the first time this season he threw for less than 150 yards. … Braiden Freeman has caught 20 passes for 330 yards and two TDs this season. … Mendota has allowed 49.6 points and 298.2 rushing yards per game.

FND pick: Mendota

Three Rivers crossover

Bureau Valley (1-5) at Erie-Prophetstown (3-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 35-12 E-P (fall 2021)

About the Storm: Bureau Valley is coming off one of its best performances of the season last week in a 31-20 loss to St. Bede. … The Storm ran for a season-high 205 yards with Robert Novak leading the way with 82 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. … The Storm recovered a pair of fumbles, capitalizing on a short field with a 2-yard TD run by Novak to pull within 16-14 in the second quarter. … The Storm are allowing 32.3 points per game. … Bureau Valley scored 20 points last week after scoring seven points combined in the previous two games.

About the Panthers: E-P snapped a two-game losing streak with a 19-6 nonconference win over Harvard last week. … The Panthers are 1-1 in TRC crossover games this season with a win over Mendota (54-34) and a loss to St. Bede (41-20). … E-P had its best defensive performance of the season last week by allowing six points. The Panthers had allowed 27 points or more in every other game this season.

FND pick: Erie-Prophetstown

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

Amboy co-op (5-1) at Bushnell-Prairie City (2-4)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: First meeting in 8-man

About the Clippers: Amboy has won its past two games, including 26-12 last week over Hiawatha, after suffering a loss in Week 4. … Senior quarterback Tucker Lindenmeyer missed the past two games with injuries. Sophomore Eddie Jones has filled in at quarterback with Brennan Blaine also taking some snaps. Blaine typically plays receiver and leads the area with nine TD receptions this season. … Landon Whelchel (429 yards, five touchdowns this season) and Quinton Leffelman (305 yards, six TDs) lead the Clippers’ rushing attack.

About the Spartans: Bushnell-Prairie City allowed 28 points in the first quarter in a 48-6 loss to Polo last week. Amboy beat Polo 28-12. … The Spartans’ six points last week were their lowest output of the season. Bushnell averaged 38.6 points per game through the first five weeks. … The Spartans are allowing 38.7 points per game. Bushnell has allowed 40 points or more four times this season.

FND pick: Amboy

Nonconference

Fieldcrest (1-5) at Stockton (2-4)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: 63-6 Stockton (fall 2021)

About the Knights: Fieldcrest lost 41-0 to Tri-Valley last week. It was the third time this season the Knights’ were shut out. Fieldcrest has not scored more than 14 points in a game this season. … Fieldcrest is allowing 35.8 points per game. … QB Brady Ruestman has completed 38-of-94 passes for 509 yards and a touchdown this season. He’s also run for a TD. … Eddie Lorton has rushed for 169 yards and a TD on 77 carries this season, while Joziah Johnson had nine catches for 245 yards and a TD.

About the Blackhawks: Stockton is coming off a 44-6 loss at Fulton. … The Blackhawks are averaging 23 points per game while allowing 29.3 points per contest. … Stockton allowed touchdowns by rush, pass, fumble recovery, kick return and interception last week. … Jace Phillips scored on a 12-yard run with 1:07 left in the first half for the Blackhawks’ only points against Fulton.

FND pick: Stockton