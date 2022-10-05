October 05, 2022
Three Rivers Conference Update after 6 weeks

By Kevin Hieronymus
Three Rivers Conference

Three Rivers Conference

Here’s a look back and a look ahead around the Three Rivers Conference

Three Rivers East (Mississippi)ConAllPFPA
Princeton4-06-031990
St. Bede3-06-016982
Hall2-13-3190219
Newman1-23-378122
Mendota1-33-3199248
Kewanee1-32-4114159
Bureau Valley0-41-582188

This week’s games

* Bureau Valley at E-P

Kewanee at Mendota

Newman at Hall

St. Bede at Princeton

Last week’s scores

St. Bede 31, Bureau Valley 20

Hall 26, Kewanee 15

Princeton 36, Newman 0

Mendota 49, Sherrard 35

Three Rivers West (Rock)ConAllPFPA
Rockridge4-05-1171104
Orion2-13-3114127
Monmouth-Roseville2-23-3161128
Erie-Prophetstown1-23-3156187
Morrison1-22-4126116
Sherrard1-21-5137205
Riverdale0-40-606

This week’s games

* BV at E-P

Orion at Morrison

Rockridge at Sherrard

Last week’s scores

E-P 19, Harvard 6

*Mendota 49, Sherrard 35

Monmouth-Roseville 35, Orion 12

Rockridge 36, Morrison 22

* crossover games