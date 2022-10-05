Three Rivers Conference Update after 6 weeks

Here’s a look back and a look ahead around the Three Rivers Conference
|Three Rivers East (Mississippi)
|Con
|All
|PF
|PA
|Princeton
|4-0
|6-0
|319
|90
|St. Bede
|3-0
|6-0
|169
|82
|Hall
|2-1
|3-3
|190
|219
|Newman
|1-2
|3-3
|78
|122
|Mendota
|1-3
|3-3
|199
|248
|Kewanee
|1-3
|2-4
|114
|159
|Bureau Valley
|0-4
|1-5
|82
|188
This week’s games
* Bureau Valley at E-P
Kewanee at Mendota
Newman at Hall
Last week’s scores
St. Bede 31, Bureau Valley 20
Hall 26, Kewanee 15
Princeton 36, Newman 0
• Mendota 49, Sherrard 35
|Three Rivers West (Rock)
|Con
|All
|PF
|PA
|Rockridge
|4-0
|5-1
|171
|104
|Orion
|2-1
|3-3
|114
|127
|Monmouth-Roseville
|2-2
|3-3
|161
|128
|Erie-Prophetstown
|1-2
|3-3
|156
|187
|Morrison
|1-2
|2-4
|126
|116
|Sherrard
|1-2
|1-5
|137
|205
|Riverdale
|0-4
|0-6
|0
|6
This week’s games
* BV at E-P
Orion at Morrison
Rockridge at Sherrard
Last week’s scores
E-P 19, Harvard 6
*Mendota 49, Sherrard 35
Monmouth-Roseville 35, Orion 12
Rockridge 36, Morrison 22
* crossover games