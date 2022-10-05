Three Rivers Conference Update after 6 weeks

Here’s a look back and a look ahead around the Three Rivers Conference

Three Rivers East (Mississippi) Con All PF PA Princeton 4-0 6-0 319 90 St. Bede 3-0 6-0 169 82 Hall 2-1 3-3 190 219 Newman 1-2 3-3 78 122 Mendota 1-3 3-3 199 248 Kewanee 1-3 2-4 114 159 Bureau Valley 0-4 1-5 82 188

This week’s games

* Bureau Valley at E-P

Kewanee at Mendota

Newman at Hall

St. Bede at Princeton

Last week’s scores

St. Bede 31, Bureau Valley 20

Hall 26, Kewanee 15

Princeton 36, Newman 0

• Mendota 49, Sherrard 35

Three Rivers West (Rock) Con All PF PA Rockridge 4-0 5-1 171 104 Orion 2-1 3-3 114 127 Monmouth-Roseville 2-2 3-3 161 128 Erie-Prophetstown 1-2 3-3 156 187 Morrison 1-2 2-4 126 116 Sherrard 1-2 1-5 137 205 Riverdale 0-4 0-6 0 6

This week’s games

* BV at E-P

Orion at Morrison

Rockridge at Sherrard

Last week’s scores

E-P 19, Harvard 6

Monmouth-Roseville 35, Orion 12

Rockridge 36, Morrison 22

* crossover games