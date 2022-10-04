NewsTribune Football Notebook: L-P senior Connor Lorden making impact in first season

La Salle-Peru senior Connor Lorden did not play football his first three years of high school, but he decided to join the Cavaliers this fall.

“It’s my senior year and I said, ‘Why not?’ ” Lorden said. “I was good when I was younger, so I figured I’d give it a shot.”

Lorden has made a big impact for the Cavs at defensive end, recording 29 tackles (23 solo) with 13 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and a pass breakup this season.

He had five tackles with three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass breakup Friday in L-P’s 24-0 win over Woodstock.

“Just being aggressive,” Lorden said about his best skills as a defensive lineman.

Lorden said his wrestling background has helped him on the football field. He was a state medalist as a sophomore and a state qualifier again last winter before an injury knocked him out of the state tournament.

“It helps a lot, especially with the balance,” Lorden said.

Lorden said he wasn’t sure what to expect when he returned to football.

“I knew I was an aggressive person, but I didn’t think I’d be having this much success,” Lorden said. “It feels great though.

“It means a lot [to be part of the team]. It’s a good set of players and a good set of coaches. I’m having fun out here.”

So, does he wish he’d come out for football sooner?

“I think I would be a little better if I came out sooner, but I’m happy with how it is,” Lorden said.

WWII VETERAN RETURNS TO ST. BEDE

Before Saturday’s Homecoming game, 1939 St. Bede graduate Melvin Baima presented the game ball along with his great grandsons and Bruins captains John and Ryan Brady.

Baima, who is 100 years old, served in World War II.

Melvin Baima, who is a 100 year old from the St Bede class of 1939, presents the game ball as his two great grandsons Ryan and John Brady along with Abbot Michael Calhoun look on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 before the Homecoming game against Bureau Valley.

WINNING STREAK

On Friday, Hall scored the first 26 points of the game en route to a 26-15 win over Kewanee on the road.

It was the second win in a row for the Red Devils, who hadn’t recorded back-to-back wins since the last time Randy Tieman was head coach in 2019. That season, Hall beat Sherrard (35-0) and Fulton (33-32) in Weeks 7-8.

“It’s a big win. We stepped on ourselves on the road over at Morrison (in Week 5), and that was a game we probably should have won,” Tieman said. “But we didn’t, and I think maybe we learned from it a little bit. We got one here tonight and we’re in a good position. We’re going to have to play hard the rest of the way, but we feel like we’re in position. We might be able to sneak into the playoffs and see what happens.”

The Red Devils (3-3) welcome Newman (3-3) to Richard Nesti Stadium on Friday.

BALL HAWKS

Princeton intercepted three passes in Friday’s 36-0 win at Newman, increasing the Tigers’ season total to 18 turnovers caused.

Noah LaPorte has intercepted four passes, while Teegan Davis has picked off three and Brady Byers has nabbed two.

Ace Christiansen has recovered a pair of fumbles.

The Tigers have returned five of the turnovers for touchdowns with LaPorte scoring two with Davis, William Lott and Ian Morris each returning one turnover for a TD.

BUILDING THE PROGRAM

On Saturday, Bureau Valley junior Robert Novak ran for 82 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in the Storm’s 31-20 loss to St. Bede.

“Robby Novak has only played football for about nine weeks and he got out there today and ran his rear end off,” Bureau Valley coach Mat Pistole said.

Novak played football as a freshman but couldn’t play the whole season and he did not play as a sophomore but came back out this season.

He’s one of several players on the team who have returned to the program or are new to the sport.

“Absolutely, [it’s a good sign for the program],” Pistole said. “When you don’t win a lot of games, it’s hard to build that. People don’t want to be part of losing, but we try to create a fun environment, and the kids really buy into what we’re doing. I think we’re headed in the right direction. We just have to continue to get better. We have to get a whole lot more football smart. We have to figure that part out, but we will.”