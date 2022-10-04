October 04, 2022
Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 6 of the 2022 season

By Shaw Local News Network

Immaculate Conception fans cheer after their team scores during their home game against Wheaton Academy Friday Sept 30, 2022. (Erica Benson for Shaw Local)

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 6 of the 2022 regular season is here.

After 4,182 people voted, tallying 6,780 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP. Thank you also to our supporting sponsors: St. Margaret’s Health and The Rock and Soul.

Team of the Week MVP: JP Schmidt, IC Catholic Prep, LB

Team of the Week

Quarterback

Caden Casimino, Crystal Lake South

17-22-0-258 passing, 4 TDs in 50-22 win over Crystal Lake Central.

Tyler Vasey, Prairie Ridge

20 rushes 317 yards, 3 TDs in 62-34 win over Hampshire.

Tyler Shaner, Dixon

30 rushes, 293 yards, 2 TDs; 7-for-14, 56 yards, TD

Running Back

Steven Siegel, Richmond-Burton

23 rushes, 178 yards, 2 TDs in 31-7 win over No. 1 5A Morris.

Tyler Curtis, Sycamore

Had 16 carries for 76 yards and two scores, plus an interception for the Spartans.

Dylan Sroka, Peotone

20 carries for 191 yards and 4 TDs in win at Streator

Receiver

KJ Parker, IC Catholic Prep

5 catches, 142 yards, 3 TDs in 42-20 win over previously unbeaten Wheaton Academy

Ethan McCarter, DeKalb

Returned two punts for touchdowns as the Barbs rolled past Waubonsie Valley

Chase Newman, Morrison

6 catches, 149 yards, 2 TDs

Offensive Line

Isaiah Gonzalez, IC Catholic Prep

14 pancake blocks, team had 480 yards of total offense, scored 42 points

Nate Compere, Crystal Lake South

Led the Gators O-line to 473 total yards in 50-22 win over Crystal Lake Central.

Defensive Line

Nate Komar, Richmond-Burton

1 sack, 2 TFLs, in Rockets’ 31-7 win over No. 1 5A Morris. Held Morris to 201 total yards.

Nathan Hoard, DeKalb

Had eight tackles in a sack as the Barbs rolled past Waubonsie.

Connor Lorden, La Salle-Peru

3 TFLs, pass breakup, forced fumble in 24-0 win over Woodstock

Linebacker

JP Schmidt, IC Catholic Prep

13 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 interceptions, 1 pass defensed

Danny French, St. Francis

5 tackles, 2 assists, 4 sacks

Cole Ostendorf, York

11 tackles and a sack in 17-13 win over Glenbard West

Mason Smith, Plainfield Central

7 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 forced fumble

Defensive Back

Matt Sutter, York

8 tackles, interception in final minutes to seal York’s 17-13 win over Glenbard West

Zack Garifo, Huntley

6 tackles, stopped 2-pt. conversion in 17-14 win over Cary-Grove to put Huntley at 5-1.

Dawson Alexander, Sycamore

Helped the Sycamore secondary clamp down on the pass-happy Kaneland offense, plus had a big kick return that led to a key touchdown.

Jimmy LaRose, McHenry

Had key interception as Warriors defeated Dundee-Crown 31-12 for second straight win.