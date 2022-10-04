Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 6 of the 2022 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 6 of the 2022 regular season is here.

After 4,182 people voted, tallying 6,780 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP. Thank you also to our supporting sponsors: St. Margaret’s Health and The Rock and Soul.

Team of the Week MVP: JP Schmidt, IC Catholic Prep, LB

Team of the Week

Quarterback

Caden Casimino, Crystal Lake South

17-22-0-258 passing, 4 TDs in 50-22 win over Crystal Lake Central.

Tyler Vasey, Prairie Ridge

20 rushes 317 yards, 3 TDs in 62-34 win over Hampshire.

Tyler Shaner, Dixon

30 rushes, 293 yards, 2 TDs; 7-for-14, 56 yards, TD

Running Back

Steven Siegel, Richmond-Burton

23 rushes, 178 yards, 2 TDs in 31-7 win over No. 1 5A Morris.

Tyler Curtis, Sycamore

Had 16 carries for 76 yards and two scores, plus an interception for the Spartans.

Dylan Sroka, Peotone

20 carries for 191 yards and 4 TDs in win at Streator

Receiver

KJ Parker, IC Catholic Prep

5 catches, 142 yards, 3 TDs in 42-20 win over previously unbeaten Wheaton Academy

Ethan McCarter, DeKalb

Returned two punts for touchdowns as the Barbs rolled past Waubonsie Valley

Chase Newman, Morrison

6 catches, 149 yards, 2 TDs

Offensive Line

Isaiah Gonzalez, IC Catholic Prep

14 pancake blocks, team had 480 yards of total offense, scored 42 points

Nate Compere, Crystal Lake South

Led the Gators O-line to 473 total yards in 50-22 win over Crystal Lake Central.

Defensive Line

Nate Komar, Richmond-Burton

1 sack, 2 TFLs, in Rockets’ 31-7 win over No. 1 5A Morris. Held Morris to 201 total yards.

Nathan Hoard, DeKalb

Had eight tackles in a sack as the Barbs rolled past Waubonsie.

Connor Lorden, La Salle-Peru

3 TFLs, pass breakup, forced fumble in 24-0 win over Woodstock

Linebacker

JP Schmidt, IC Catholic Prep

13 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 interceptions, 1 pass defensed

Danny French, St. Francis

5 tackles, 2 assists, 4 sacks

Cole Ostendorf, York

11 tackles and a sack in 17-13 win over Glenbard West

Mason Smith, Plainfield Central

7 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 forced fumble

Defensive Back

Matt Sutter, York

8 tackles, interception in final minutes to seal York’s 17-13 win over Glenbard West

Zack Garifo, Huntley

6 tackles, stopped 2-pt. conversion in 17-14 win over Cary-Grove to put Huntley at 5-1.

Dawson Alexander, Sycamore

Helped the Sycamore secondary clamp down on the pass-happy Kaneland offense, plus had a big kick return that led to a key touchdown.

Jimmy LaRose, McHenry

Had key interception as Warriors defeated Dundee-Crown 31-12 for second straight win.