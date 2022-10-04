Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 6 of the 2022 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 6 of the 2022 regular season is here.
After 4,182 people voted, tallying 6,780 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP. Thank you also to our supporting sponsors: St. Margaret’s Health and The Rock and Soul.
Team of the Week MVP: JP Schmidt, IC Catholic Prep, LB
Team of the Week
Quarterback
Caden Casimino, Crystal Lake South
17-22-0-258 passing, 4 TDs in 50-22 win over Crystal Lake Central.
Tyler Vasey, Prairie Ridge
20 rushes 317 yards, 3 TDs in 62-34 win over Hampshire.
Tyler Shaner, Dixon
30 rushes, 293 yards, 2 TDs; 7-for-14, 56 yards, TD
Running Back
Steven Siegel, Richmond-Burton
23 rushes, 178 yards, 2 TDs in 31-7 win over No. 1 5A Morris.
Tyler Curtis, Sycamore
Had 16 carries for 76 yards and two scores, plus an interception for the Spartans.
Dylan Sroka, Peotone
20 carries for 191 yards and 4 TDs in win at Streator
Receiver
KJ Parker, IC Catholic Prep
5 catches, 142 yards, 3 TDs in 42-20 win over previously unbeaten Wheaton Academy
Ethan McCarter, DeKalb
Returned two punts for touchdowns as the Barbs rolled past Waubonsie Valley
Chase Newman, Morrison
6 catches, 149 yards, 2 TDs
Offensive Line
Isaiah Gonzalez, IC Catholic Prep
14 pancake blocks, team had 480 yards of total offense, scored 42 points
Nate Compere, Crystal Lake South
Led the Gators O-line to 473 total yards in 50-22 win over Crystal Lake Central.
Defensive Line
Nate Komar, Richmond-Burton
1 sack, 2 TFLs, in Rockets’ 31-7 win over No. 1 5A Morris. Held Morris to 201 total yards.
Nathan Hoard, DeKalb
Had eight tackles in a sack as the Barbs rolled past Waubonsie.
Connor Lorden, La Salle-Peru
3 TFLs, pass breakup, forced fumble in 24-0 win over Woodstock
Linebacker
JP Schmidt, IC Catholic Prep
13 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 interceptions, 1 pass defensed
Danny French, St. Francis
5 tackles, 2 assists, 4 sacks
Cole Ostendorf, York
11 tackles and a sack in 17-13 win over Glenbard West
Mason Smith, Plainfield Central
7 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 forced fumble
Defensive Back
Matt Sutter, York
8 tackles, interception in final minutes to seal York’s 17-13 win over Glenbard West
Zack Garifo, Huntley
6 tackles, stopped 2-pt. conversion in 17-14 win over Cary-Grove to put Huntley at 5-1.
Dawson Alexander, Sycamore
Helped the Sycamore secondary clamp down on the pass-happy Kaneland offense, plus had a big kick return that led to a key touchdown.
Jimmy LaRose, McHenry
Had key interception as Warriors defeated Dundee-Crown 31-12 for second straight win.