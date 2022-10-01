Vasey runs for 317 yards in Prairie Ridge win at Hampshire

HAMPSHIRE- For someone who posts eye-popping numbers and is the center of every opposing defense’s gameplan, Prairie Ridge quarterback Tyler Vasey is quick to spread the praise.

“The coaches made the right calls and I’m so grateful for the offensive line, backs and receivers for blocking, I’m just trying to do my part,” Vasey said.

The senior contributed in a big way by rushing for 317 yards while scoring five touchdowns to help pace Prairie Ridge to a 62-34 win over Hampshire in the Fox Valley Conference matchup.

The visiting Wolves’ (5-1, 5-1 FVC) offense was effective and efficient in the first half, scoring seven touchdowns in their first eight possessions.

Running back Nathan Greetham started the scoring by finishing a nine-play opening drive with an eight-yard touchdown run. Then Vasey went to work. Scoring on runs of 26, 26, and 38 yards and adding a 19-yard touchdown pass, the Wolves built a 41-28 lead. It was Vasey’s last touchdown run of the first half, though, that might have been the most impressive. With just two seconds remaining in the half, Vasey weaved and sprinted his way for a 71-yard touchdown run as time expired giving Prairie Ridge a 48-28 halftime lead.

“We found a formation that was good for us and Tyler made the plays,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. “He is such a dynamic player, it was impressive to watch tonight.”

While Vasey added 67 yards and a touchdown passing, the trademark ground game was clicking all night. Greetham finished with 164 yards rushing on 24 carries and in total, the Wolves rushed for 536 yards.

“I love blocking for our backs,” said offensive lineman Henrik Nystrom said. “They get the yards you expect, but then it is so fun to watch them make a cut or move and know they can turn any play into a big play.”

Prairie Ridge’s defense stepped up in the second half with big plays of their own. After halftime, Landon Severson and Ryan Koelblinger each had an interception and as a unit, forced two turnovers on downs.

“We really played better in the second half, we didn’t get off to the start we wanted, but knew we had a job to do and finished strong,” Koelblinger said.

Hampshire (0-6, 0-6) pushed Prairie Ridge, particularly in the first half. On its first play from scrimmage, sophomore running back Cole Klawikowski ran 76 yards for a touchdown and on the next possession was on the receiving end of a 36 yard touchdown pass from Luke Lacke. Hampshire running back Michael Freeman scored on an 18-yard run and Lacke connected with Gage Homola with a six-yard touchdown pass.

Klawikowski finished the game with 15 carries for 156 yards and had 48 yards receiving. Lacke was 20 of 29 passing for 228 yards and two touchdowns. Lacke’s favorite target was Homola, who had 78 yards on eight catches.

“We have great guys that are ready to battle every week,” Hampshire coach Jake Brosman said. “We fixed a lot of things this week and it was really nice to see.”