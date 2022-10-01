Recapping week 6 football games around Kane County

Geneva over St. Charles East 42-0

Geneva scored on the first play of their first possession, roll to a 42-0 win over St. Charles East on Friday.

Jake Bartelson’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/10/01/tommy-diamond-geneva-shine-in-rout-of-st-charles-east-become-playoff-eligible/

Batavia over Wheaton Warrenville South 35-0

Dominating on both sides of the ball, Batavia blanked Wheaton Warrenville South 35-0 in a DuKane Conference clash Friday night in Batavia.

Jerry Birchfield’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/10/01/batavia-shuts-out-wheaton-warrenville-south/

St. Charles North over Lake Park 27-13

It was a huge night for Drew Surges. The North Stars senior running back scored all of his team’s touchdowns and rushed for a game-high 173 yards. But his big achievement came on the third touchdown when he became the school’s all-time touchdowns leader.

DJ Wanberg’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/10/01/surges-sets-st-charles-north-touchdowns-mark-in-triumph-over-lake-park/

Sycamore over Kaneland 28-7

The Sycamore Spartans ran away from the Kaneland Knights in the second half with three touchdowns after the break to win 28-7 and stay unbeaten on the year.

Len Eisle’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/10/01/sycamore-dominates-second-half-to-run-past-kaneland-stay-undefeated/

Jacobs over Burlington Central 35-30

Jacobs was penalized 16 times for 150 yards and trailed Burlington Central 17-14 at halftime. But Antonio Brown made sure Jacobs escaped Rocket Hill with victory.

Dave Hess’ story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/10/01/jacobs-holds-on-for-fox-valley-victory-at-burlington-central/

St. Francis over Aurora Christian 42-13

With its sixth win, St. Francis secured a playoff berth.

Craig Brueske’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/10/01/big-2nd-half-sends-st-francis-past-aurora-christian/

Fenwick over Marmion 35-6