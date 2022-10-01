Recapping week 6 football games around Kane County

Geneva over St. Charles East 42-0
Geneva scored on the first play of their first possession, roll to a 42-0 win over St. Charles East on Friday.
Jake Bartelson’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/10/01/tommy-diamond-geneva-shine-in-rout-of-st-charles-east-become-playoff-eligible/
Batavia over Wheaton Warrenville South 35-0
Dominating on both sides of the ball, Batavia blanked Wheaton Warrenville South 35-0 in a DuKane Conference clash Friday night in Batavia.
Jerry Birchfield’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/10/01/batavia-shuts-out-wheaton-warrenville-south/
St. Charles North over Lake Park 27-13
It was a huge night for Drew Surges. The North Stars senior running back scored all of his team’s touchdowns and rushed for a game-high 173 yards. But his big achievement came on the third touchdown when he became the school’s all-time touchdowns leader.
DJ Wanberg’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/10/01/surges-sets-st-charles-north-touchdowns-mark-in-triumph-over-lake-park/
Sycamore over Kaneland 28-7
The Sycamore Spartans ran away from the Kaneland Knights in the second half with three touchdowns after the break to win 28-7 and stay unbeaten on the year.
Len Eisle’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/10/01/sycamore-dominates-second-half-to-run-past-kaneland-stay-undefeated/
Jacobs over Burlington Central 35-30
Jacobs was penalized 16 times for 150 yards and trailed Burlington Central 17-14 at halftime. But Antonio Brown made sure Jacobs escaped Rocket Hill with victory.
Dave Hess’ story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/10/01/jacobs-holds-on-for-fox-valley-victory-at-burlington-central/
St. Francis over Aurora Christian 42-13
With its sixth win, St. Francis secured a playoff berth.
Craig Brueske’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/news/2022/10/01/big-2nd-half-sends-st-francis-past-aurora-christian/
Fenwick over Marmion 35-6