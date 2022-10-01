October 01, 2022
NewsTribune Week 6 football roundup: Mendota rallies to beat Sherrard

Trojans improve to 3-3 on season

By Shaw Local News Network
Mendota fell behind by two touchdowns in the first quarter Friday, but the Trojans scored 27 points in the second half to help them erase the deficit and earn a 49-35 victory over Sherrard in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Sherrard.

Mendota trailed 14-0 after the first quarter and 21-8 with 9:38 left in the first half, but rallied within 28-27 at halftime.

The Trojans took the lead at 35-28 with 8:45 left in the third, and after the Tigers tied it 2:27 later, Mendota took the lead for good with a touchdown with 23 seconds left in the third.

Mendota (3-3) added one more score with 7:16 left in the game.

Amboy co-op 26, Hiawatha 12: After the Hawks pulled within 20-12 late in the third quarter, the Clippers put together a 13-play drive that took a little more than five minutes off the clock.

The drive ended with a 5-yard touchdown run by Landon Whelchel to extend Amboy’s lead back to two scores en route to a victory Friday in Amboy.

Whelchel ran for 153 yards and a TD on 24 carries, while Quinton Leffelman had 63 rushing yards and two TDs. Brennan Blaine added 67 rushing yards and a TD for the Clippers (5-1).

Tri-Valley 41, Fieldcrest 0: The Knights slipped to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in the Heart of Illinois Conference Large Division with a loss Friday in Downs.

Fieldcrest was limited to 23 yards rushing and 128 yards from scrimmage total, with Brady Ruestman’s 12-for-24, 105-yard passing day leading the attack.

Eddie Lorton caught six passes for 55 yards, while Landon Modro hauled in five receptions for 45 yards.

The Vikings (5-1 overall, 3-0 HOIC Large) led 14-0 after one quarter and 41-0 by halftime.