October 01, 2022
Kendall County high school football: Week 6 results; recaps for every game

By Joshua Welge

Oswego East at Minooka Oswego East's Michael Polubinski (11) celebrates a tough touchdown run after a catch during varsity football game between Oswego East at Minooka. Sept 30, 2022 (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local)

Minooka 16, Oswego East 13: Gavin Dooley threw.a touchdown pass to Joey Partridge and ran for a score, but his biggest play was converting a key fourth down late as Minooka held on to beat Oswego East 16-13 and overcame Tre Jones’ two fourth-quarter touchdown passes.

Yorkville 10, West Aurora 0: Luke Zook’s third-quarter pick-six broke up a scoreless game, and Yorkville forced three turnovers and went on to a 10-0 win at West Aurora.

Plainfield North 31, Oswego 3: The Tigers allowed just 123 total yards and Demir Ashiru as Plainfield North improved to 6-0 for the first time in school history.

Johnsburg 40, Plano 20: Playing with the memory of last year’s one-point loss, NIU recruit Jacob Welch and visiting Johnsburg got their revenge on Plano with a 40-20 win.