High school football: Week 6 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

York 17, Glenbard West 13: Matt Vezza threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Specht midway through the third quarter and Matt Sutter had the game-saving interception in the final minutes as York beat Glenbard West 17-13 in front of a capacity crowd estimated at 7,000 fans.

[ Photos: Glenbard West vs. York ]

IC Catholic Prep 42, Wheaton Academy 20: KJ Parker hauled in three first-half touchdown passes and Denzell Gibson ran for 262 yards and three second-half TDs, the offensive show leading IC Catholic Prep past Wheaton Academy 42-20 in a Metro Suburban Blue showdown.

[ Photos: IC Catholic Prep vs. Wheaton Academy ]

Downers Grove North 23, Hinsdale Central 3: Cael Brezina had a pick-six and a blocked punt and Noah Battle ran for 151 yards and a 73-yard touchdown, as Downers Grove North beat Hinsdale Central 23-3 for the Trojans’ first win over the Red Devils in the Old Oaken Bucket series since 2006.

Wheaton North 21, Glenbard North 14: Tyler O’Connor rushed for two touchdowns, and Walker Owens and the Wheaton North defense held off Glenbard North’s final drive to preserve a 21-14 win to become playoff eligible.

South Elgin 49, Glenbard South 27: South Elgin recovered three straight onside kicks and converted each into second-half touchdowns to break open a halftime tie with Glenbard South to take a 49-27 Upstate Eight Conference football victory in front of more than 4,000 fans in Glen Ellyn.

St. Francis 42, Aurora Christian 12: The Spartans scored touchdowns on their first two second-half possessions and went on to a 42-12 Metro Suburban Red victory over the visiting Eagles.

Batavia 35, Wheaton Warrenville South 0: Dominating on both sides of the ball, Batavia blanked Wheaton Warrenville South 35-0 in a DuKane Conference clash Friday night in Batavia.

Glenbard East 28, Elgin 0: Dillon Williams threw three touchdown passes, two to Dailen Zollicoffer, Matthew Larson returned a punt for a score, and the Glenbard East defense did the rest in a 28-0 win over Elgin.

Benet 21, Notre Dame 14

Downers Grove South 26, Hinsdale South 6

Providence 33, Montini 0

St. Rita 33, Nazareth 10

Willowbrook 42, Addison Trail 6