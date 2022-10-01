October 01, 2022
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football News

High school football: Week 6 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

By Joshua Welge

York's Luke Mailander (84) runs the ball during the boys varsity football game between York and Glenbard West on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Elmhurst, IL. (Tony Gadomski /Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local)

York 17, Glenbard West 13: Matt Vezza threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Specht midway through the third quarter and Matt Sutter had the game-saving interception in the final minutes as York beat Glenbard West 17-13 in front of a capacity crowd estimated at 7,000 fans.

Photos: Glenbard West vs. York ]

IC Catholic Prep 42, Wheaton Academy 20: KJ Parker hauled in three first-half touchdown passes and Denzell Gibson ran for 262 yards and three second-half TDs, the offensive show leading IC Catholic Prep past Wheaton Academy 42-20 in a Metro Suburban Blue showdown.

Photos: IC Catholic Prep vs. Wheaton Academy ]

Downers Grove North 23, Hinsdale Central 3: Cael Brezina had a pick-six and a blocked punt and Noah Battle ran for 151 yards and a 73-yard touchdown, as Downers Grove North beat Hinsdale Central 23-3 for the Trojans’ first win over the Red Devils in the Old Oaken Bucket series since 2006.

Wheaton North 21, Glenbard North 14: Tyler O’Connor rushed for two touchdowns, and Walker Owens and the Wheaton North defense held off Glenbard North’s final drive to preserve a 21-14 win to become playoff eligible.

South Elgin 49, Glenbard South 27: South Elgin recovered three straight onside kicks and converted each into second-half touchdowns to break open a halftime tie with Glenbard South to take a 49-27 Upstate Eight Conference football victory in front of more than 4,000 fans in Glen Ellyn.

St. Francis 42, Aurora Christian 12: The Spartans scored touchdowns on their first two second-half possessions and went on to a 42-12 Metro Suburban Red victory over the visiting Eagles.

Batavia 35, Wheaton Warrenville South 0: Dominating on both sides of the ball, Batavia blanked Wheaton Warrenville South 35-0 in a DuKane Conference clash Friday night in Batavia.

Glenbard East 28, Elgin 0: Dillon Williams threw three touchdown passes, two to Dailen Zollicoffer, Matthew Larson returned a punt for a score, and the Glenbard East defense did the rest in a 28-0 win over Elgin.

Benet 21, Notre Dame 14

Downers Grove South 26, Hinsdale South 6

Providence 33, Montini 0

St. Rita 33, Nazareth 10

Willowbrook 42, Addison Trail 6