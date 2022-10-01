High school football: Week 6 results; recaps for every game in the Northwest Herald area

Richmond-Burton 31, Morris 7: The Rockets dominated on both sides of the ball in a battle of two high-ranked teams. R-B was No. 2 in Class 4A, Morris was No. 1 in Class 5A.

Crystal Lake South 50, Crystal Lake Central 22: Gators QB Caden Casimino threw for four touchdowns and added a rushing score against his old team as South moved one win closer to becoming playoff eligible with a Fox Valley Conference victory against the Tigers.

Huntley 17, Cary-Grove 14: The Red Raiders made a defensive stand as time ran out to defeat the Trojans in their FVC game. Huntley stopped C-G quarterback Peyton Seaburg on the 7-yard line.

Jacobs 35, Burlington Central 30: The Golden Eagles were penalized 16 times for 150 yards and trailed Burlington Central 17-14 at halftime, but running back Antonio Brown made sure Jacobs escaped Rocket Hill with the FVC victory.

Prairie Ridge 62, Hampshire 34: Wolves QB Tyler Vasey contributed in a big way by rushing for 317 yards and scoring five touchdowns to help pace Prairie Ridge to the FVC win against the Whip-Purs.

McHenry 31, Dundee-Crown 12: The Warriors capitalized on a pair of Chargers fumbles – one in the first quarter and another in the third – which led to 14 points for the Warriors, who pulled away for the FVC win.

Rochelle 48, Marengo 27: Josh Holst shined in the first half for the Indians, throwing for three touchdowns while rushing for another, but the Hubs defense held Marengo scoreless over the final two quarters.

Ottawa 33, Woodstock North 12: The Pirates handed the Thunder a loss in their Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White game. The Thunder had just 34 yards of offense in the first half and turned the ball over three times in the game.

Johnsburg 40, Plano 20: Playing with the memory of last year’s one-point loss, the Skyhawks got their revenge on the Reapers. Ian Boal made an acrobatic catch and turned it into a 57-yard touchdown pass from AJ Bravieri.

La Salle-Peru 24, Woodstock 0: The Cavaliers shut out the Blue Streaks in their Kishwauke River/Interstate 8 White Division game. L-P held Woodstock to four first downs, 29 rushing yards on 19 attempts and 95 passing yards.

Lena-Winslow 54, Marian Central 7: The Hurricanes were no match for the unbeaten Panthers away from home. The defending Class 1A state champions held Marian to its lowest point total of the season.

River Ridge 50, Alden-Hebron 44: The Giants had a lead slip away in the second half when the Wildcats came up with three big pass plays for the victory in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association game.