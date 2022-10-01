September 30, 2022
Shaw Local
Friday’s Illinois high school football scores for Week 6

By The Associated Press

Immaculate Conception fans cheer after their team scores during their home game against Wheaton Academy Friday Sept 30, 2022. (Erica Benson for Shaw Local)

ALAH 63, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 8

Aledo (Mercer County) 51, Princeville 14

Algonquin (Jacobs) 35, Burlington Central 30

Amboy 26, Kirkland Hiawatha 12

Amboy-LaMoille 26, Kirkland Hiawatha 12

Andrew 49, Stagg 6

Anna-Jonesboro 28, Pinckneyville 14

Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 19, Knoxville 13

Arcola 28, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 12

Ashton-Franklin Center 44, South Beloit 40

Athens 37, PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 8

Auburn 47, Riverton 19

Bartlett 52, Bensenville (Fenton) 28

Batavia 35, Wheaton Warrenville South 0

Beardstown 22, Unity-Payson 20

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 31, Marion 30

Belvidere North 35, Rockford Auburn 18

Benton 24, Harrisburg 21

Bismarck-Henning 43, Catlin (Salt Fork) 42

Bloomington Central Catholic 42, St. Joseph-Ogden 20

Blue Island Eisenhower 14, Reavis 6

Bolingbrook 43, Homewood-Flossmoor 36

Bradley-Bourbonnais 28, Lincoln Way Central 25

Breese Central 49, Salem 12

Breese Mater Dei 27, Du Quoin 19

Buffalo Grove 45, Wheeling 15

Byron 63, Rock Falls 0

Camp Point Central 62, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 0

Carlinville 14, Piasa Southwestern 0

Carterville 28, Nashville 7

Centralia 14, Cahokia 0

Champaign Centennial 49, Bloomington 14

Champaign Central 26, Peoria Notre Dame 8

Charleston 27, Taylorville 8

Chatham Glenwood 56, Springfield Lanphier 14

Chester 13, Carlyle 12

Chicago (Carver Military) 22, Corliss 20

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 25, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 0

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 34, Chicago Ag Science 0

Chicago Christian 35, St. Edward 13

Chicago Mt. Carmel 28, Brother Rice 21

Clifton Central 48, Dwight 36

Coal City 48, Manteno 0

Colfax Ridgeview 40, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 12

Collinsville 46, Granite City 0

Crete-Monee 66, Thornridge 0

Crystal Lake South 50, Crystal Lake Central 22

Cumberland 42, Villa Grove/Heritage 14

DeKalb 49, Waubonsie Valley 13

Decatur MacArthur 34, Springfield 28

Decatur St. Teresa 63, Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 12

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 46, Tremont 0

Deerfield 20, Highland Park 0

Dixon 22, Rockford Lutheran 19

Downers North 23, Hinsdale Central 3

Downers South 26, Hinsdale South 6

Dunlap 38, Canton 14

Durand/Pecatonica 48, Dakota 20

East Alton-Wood River 22, Columbia 13

Edwardsville 51, Alton 6

Eureka 33, El Paso-Gridley 3

Evanston Township 31, Niles West 0

Fairbury Prairie Central 51, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8

Fairfield 46, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 6

Farmington 33, Rushville-Industry 16

Fenwick 35, Marmion 6

Forreston 60, West Carroll 6

Fulton 44, Stockton 6

Geneseo 47, Rock Island Alleman 0

Geneva 42, St. Charles East 0

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 19, Oregon 0

Glenbard East 28, Elgin 0

Grayslake Central 49, Grant 33

Grayslake North 28, Lakes Community 7

Greenfield-Northwestern 34, Carrollton 0

Hall 26, Kewanee 15

Hamilton County 15, Flora 13

Havana-Midwest Central Coop 40, Abingdon 20

Herrin 48, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove Co-op 0

Hersey 35, Rolling Meadows 14

Highland 65, Bethalto Civic Memorial 0

Hope Academy 35, DePaul College Prep 28

Huntley 17, Cary-Grove 14

IC Catholic 42, Wheaton Academy 20

Illini West (Carthage) 28, Astoria/VIT Co-op 22

Jacksonville 48, Eisenhower 0

Jacksonville Routt 32, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 20

Johnsburg 40, Plano 20

Johnston City 50, Vienna-Goreville 8

Joliet Catholic 49, St. Laurence 28

Joliet West 59, Romeoville 19

Kankakee (McNamara) 58, Aurora Central Catholic 19

Kankakee 34, Rich Township 8

LaSalle-Peru 24, Woodstock 0

Lake Zurich 21, Libertyville 8

Larkin 29, Aurora (East) 21

Lemont 63, Thornton Fractional North 6

Lena-Winslow 54, Woodstock Marian 7

Leo 22, Harvey Thornton 0

Lincoln 27, Mattoon 7

Lincoln-Way East 44, Sandburg 0

Lisle (Benet Academy) 14, Niles Notre Dame 0

Lisle 36, Herscher 26

Lockport 34, Lincoln Way West 28

Loyola 28, Marist 17

Lyons 51, Proviso West 6

Machesney Park Harlem 28, Rockford East 18

Macomb 38, Elmwood-Brimfield 20

Mahomet-Seymour 35, Quincy Notre Dame 10

Maine South 23, Glenbrook South 16

Maine West 36, Vernon Hills 13

Maroa-Forsyth 42, Stanford Olympia 20

McHenry 31, Dundee-Crown 12

Mendota 49, Sherrard 35

Minooka 16, Oswego East 13

Moline 47, United Township High School 14

Momence 22, Gilman Iroquois West 17

Monmouth-Roseville 35, Orion 12

Monticello 55, Rantoul 6

Morton 49, Bartonville (Limestone) 7

Mount Vernon 35, Carbondale 28

Moweaqua Central A&M 36, Warrensburg-Latham 0

Mt. Carmel 42, Newton 7

Mt. Zion 39, Effingham 36

Murphysboro/Elverado 66, West Frankfort 7

Naperville Central 10, Naperville North 7, OT

Naperville Neuqua Valley 36, Metea Valley 0

New Trier 24, Glenbrook North 17

Niles North 20, Maine East 19

Normal Community 50, Danville 43, 2OT

Normal West 41, Peoria Manual 14

North-Mac 50, Greenville 14

OPRF 28, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 7

Oak Forest 42, Tinley Park 8

Oak Lawn Richards 47, Argo 21

Olney (Richland County) 27, Paris 14

Ottawa 33, Woodstock North 12

Ottawa Marquette 40, LeRoy 17

Palatine 42, Conant 10

Pana 42, Litchfield 8

Pekin 55, Metamora 13

Peotone 53, Streator 42

Phillips 42, Whitney Young 7

Plainfield Central 29, Plainfield East 6

Plainfield North 31, Oswego 3

Plainfield South 50, Joliet Central 7

Pleasant Plains 43, Pittsfield 12

Polo 48, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 6

Prairie Ridge 62, Hampshire 34

Princeton 36, Sterling Newman 0

Prospect 35, Elk Grove 21

Providence 33, Montini 0

ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 34, Stark County 13

Red Bud 40, Dupo 0

Reed-Custer 50, Wilmington 5

Richmond-Burton 31, Morris 7

Ridgewood 51, Elmwood Park 14

River Ridge 50, Alden-Hebron 44

Riverside-Brookfield 55, Westmont 0

Robinson 50, Lawrenceville 8

Rochelle 48, Marengo 27

Rochester 54, Springfield Southeast 6

Rock Island 34, Galesburg 14

Rockford Boylan 33, Hononegah 13

Rockford Guilford 52, Freeport 14

Rockford Jefferson 51, Belvidere 26

Rockridge 36, Morrison 22

Round Lake 28, North Chicago 20

Roxana 36, Freeburg 13

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 49, Normal University 7

Schaumburg 30, Fremd 23, OT

Schurz 38, Steinmetz 0

Seneca 1, Watseka (coop) 0

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 27, Eldorado 26

Shelbyville 43, Macon Meridian 0

Shepard 41, Oak Lawn Community 25

Simeon 42, Curie 8

South Elgin 49, Glenbard South 27

St. Charles North 27, Lake Park 13

St. Francis 42, Aurora Christian 12

St. Ignatius 39, De La Salle 13

St. Patrick 24, Carmel 14

St. Rita 33, Nazareth 10

St. Viator 18, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 14

Sterling 34, Quincy 28, OT

Stevenson 14, Lake Forest 0

Sycamore 28, Kaneland 7

Taft 23, Westinghouse 6

Thornton Fractional South 18, Evergreen Park 7

Thornwood 14, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 12

Tolono Unity 48, Pontiac 0

Trenton Wesclin 21, Sparta 18

Tri-Valley 41, Fieldcrest 0

Triad 34, Mascoutah 14

Tuscola 29, Clinton 7

Vandalia 48, Staunton 12

Warren Township 48, Mundelein 8

Warsaw West Hancock 26, Lewistown 0

Washington 51, East Peoria 7

Wauconda 16, Antioch 14

West Chicago 46, Streamwood 24

West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop 49, Galva 14

Wheaton North 21, Glenbard North 14

Williamsville 48, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 14

Willowbrook 42, Addison Trail 6

York 17, Glenbard West 13

Yorkville 10, Aurora (West Aurora) 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/