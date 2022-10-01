Class 1A No. 1 Lena-Winslow rolls past Marian Central

Defending Class 1A state champion Lena-Winslow defeated Marian Central, 54-7, Friday in their nonconference game.

The Hurricanes (2-4) allowed 50-plus points for the third time in four games and scored their lowest total of the season. The Panthers are the top-ranked team in The Associated Press Class 1A poll.

Marian finally got on the scoreboard when quarterback Cale McThenia hit wide receiver Christian Bentancur for a 33-yard touchdown pass. Bentancur finished with five catches for 80 yards. McThenia was 12 of 25 for 181 yards and one touchdown.

Marian was held to minus-2 yards rushing.

River Ridge 50, Alden-Hebron 44: At Hanover, the Giants had a lead slip away in the second half when the Wildcats came up with three big pass plays for the victory in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association game.

A-H (2-4) led 30-20 at halftime. Giants quarterback Ben Vole ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 101 yards and three touchdowns.

Running back Wyatt Armbrust rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown and fullback Nik Rapa added 96 rushing yards and a touchdown. Rapa also caught a touchdown pass and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Parker Elswick caught a pair of touchdown passes and led the Giants defense with seven tackles.