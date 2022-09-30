NewsTribune football leaders

A look at the statistical leaders for the 2022 season through five weeks, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest and Amboy.
Team Offense
|Team
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|Princeton
|314
|141
|56.4
|Amboy
|42
|Mendota
|198.5
|186.3
|37.3
|St. Bede
|154.3
|216.3
|34.3
|Hall
|247.6
|34
|32.8
|La Salle-Peru
|183.4
|37
|22.8
|Bureau Valley
|147.2
|31.4
|12.4
|Fieldcrest
|44.8
|113
|7
Team Defense
|Team
|Passing
|Rushing
|Points
|St. Bede
|160
|145.8
|15.5
|Princeton
|102.2
|129.8
|18
|Amboy
|20.4
|La Salle-Peru
|155.2
|95.2
|22.6
|Bureau Valley
|152
|163
|32.6
|Fieldcrest
|105
|159
|34.5
|Hall
|40.8
|Mendota
|350
|93.3
|53.3
Passing
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yards
|TDs
|J. Brady (St. Bede)
|55-95-2
|865
|10
|Randolph (Mendota)
|52-97-2
|794
|6
|Davis (Princeton)
|32-51-0
|706
|10
|Lindenmeyer (Amboy)
|17-27-1
|457
|7
|Ruestman (Fieldcrest)
|26-70-7
|403
|1
Rushing
|Player
|Carries
|Yards
|TDs
|Resetich (Hall)
|105
|1,018
|15
|Childs (Mendota)
|95
|626
|7
|Davis (Princeton)
|38
|530
|8
|J. Brady (St. Bede)
|86
|482
|7
|Au. Christiansen (Princeton)
|29
|376
|7
|Goossens (Bureau Valley)
|85
|317
|6
|Whelchel (Amboy)
|31
|276
|4
|Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)
|64
|267
|4
|Koch (Amboy)
|37
|261
|3
|Leffelman (Amboy)
|36
|242
|4
Receiving
|Player
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Blaine (Amboy)
|17
|447
|9
|Wallace (St. Bede)
|22
|325
|4
|LaPorte (Princeton)
|12
|304
|5
|Freeman (Mendota)
|18
|255
|1
|Johnson (Fieldcrest)
|9
|245
|1
Notes: St. Bede, Mendota and Fieldcrest have only played four games due to opponents forfeiting.