September 30, 2022
NewsTribune football leaders

By Kevin Chlum
Princeton senior quarterback Teegan Davis makes his way in for a 26-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 56-0 halftime lead over Kewanee Friday night.

A look at the statistical leaders for the 2022 season through five weeks, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest and Amboy.

Team Offense

TeamRushingPassingPoints
Princeton31414156.4
Amboy42
Mendota198.5186.337.3
St. Bede154.3216.334.3
Hall247.63432.8
La Salle-Peru183.43722.8
Bureau Valley147.231.412.4
Fieldcrest44.81137

Team Defense

TeamPassingRushingPoints
St. Bede160145.815.5
Princeton102.2129.818
Amboy20.4
La Salle-Peru155.295.222.6
Bureau Valley15216332.6
Fieldcrest10515934.5
Hall40.8
Mendota35093.353.3

Passing

PlayerC-A-IYardsTDs
J. Brady (St. Bede)55-95-286510
Randolph (Mendota)52-97-27946
Davis (Princeton)32-51-070610
Lindenmeyer (Amboy)17-27-14577
Ruestman (Fieldcrest)26-70-74031

Rushing

PlayerCarriesYardsTDs
Resetich (Hall)1051,01815
Childs (Mendota)956267
Davis (Princeton)385308
J. Brady (St. Bede)864827
Au. Christiansen (Princeton)293767
Goossens (Bureau Valley)853176
Whelchel (Amboy)312764
Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)642674
Koch (Amboy)372613
Leffelman (Amboy)362424

Receiving

PlayerReceptionsYardsTDs
Blaine (Amboy)174479
Wallace (St. Bede)223254
LaPorte (Princeton)123045
Freeman (Mendota)182551
Johnson (Fieldcrest)92451

Notes: St. Bede, Mendota and Fieldcrest have only played four games due to opponents forfeiting.