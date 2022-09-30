NewsTribune football leaders

A look at the statistical leaders for the 2022 season through five weeks, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest and Amboy.

Team Offense

Team Rushing Passing Points Princeton 314 141 56.4 Amboy 42 Mendota 198.5 186.3 37.3 St. Bede 154.3 216.3 34.3 Hall 247.6 34 32.8 La Salle-Peru 183.4 37 22.8 Bureau Valley 147.2 31.4 12.4 Fieldcrest 44.8 113 7

Team Defense

Team Passing Rushing Points St. Bede 160 145.8 15.5 Princeton 102.2 129.8 18 Amboy 20.4 La Salle-Peru 155.2 95.2 22.6 Bureau Valley 152 163 32.6 Fieldcrest 105 159 34.5 Hall 40.8 Mendota 350 93.3 53.3

Passing

Player C-A-I Yards TDs J. Brady (St. Bede) 55-95-2 865 10 Randolph (Mendota) 52-97-2 794 6 Davis (Princeton) 32-51-0 706 10 Lindenmeyer (Amboy) 17-27-1 457 7 Ruestman (Fieldcrest) 26-70-7 403 1

Rushing

Player Carries Yards TDs Resetich (Hall) 105 1,018 15 Childs (Mendota) 95 626 7 Davis (Princeton) 38 530 8 J. Brady (St. Bede) 86 482 7 Au. Christiansen (Princeton) 29 376 7 Goossens (Bureau Valley) 85 317 6 Whelchel (Amboy) 31 276 4 Boudreau (La Salle-Peru) 64 267 4 Koch (Amboy) 37 261 3 Leffelman (Amboy) 36 242 4

Receiving

Player Receptions Yards TDs Blaine (Amboy) 17 447 9 Wallace (St. Bede) 22 325 4 LaPorte (Princeton) 12 304 5 Freeman (Mendota) 18 255 1 Johnson (Fieldcrest) 9 245 1

Notes: St. Bede, Mendota and Fieldcrest have only played four games due to opponents forfeiting.