A look at tonight’s games in the Three Rivers Conference

Princeton and Sterling Newman will meet in a key Three Rivers East Conference matchup tonight at Sterling High School.

The Tigers (5-0, 3-0) are ranked No. 4 in Class 3A and four-time defending league champions. The Comets stand 1-1 in conference, 3-2 overall.

Newman has won four of seven meetings vs. Princeton in Three Rivers Conference play since 2015. With last year’s spring and fall wins over the Comets, the Tigers have tied the all-time series at 7-7.

Hall (2-3, 1-1) will travel to Kewanee (2-3, 1-2). The Red Devils lead the all-time series at 27-13 dating back to 1981.

Mendota (2-3) plays at Sherrard (1-4) in a Three Rivers crossover.

In the TRAC West tonight, Monmouth-Roseville (2-3, 1-2) travels to Orion (3-2, 2-0) while Morrison (2-3, 1-1) plays at Rockridge (4-1, 3-0)

Erie-Prophetstown (2-3) picked up a home game against Harvard (0-5) as a replacement for the date with Riverdale, which canceled its varsity season this year.

There will be a Saturday afternoon matinee for the St. Bede Homecoming. The Bruins (5-0, 2-0) will host Bureau Valley (1-4, 0-3) for a 1 p.m. kickoff.