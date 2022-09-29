The Times Week 6 previews: Marquette, Streator, Ottawa, FCW look to get back on the winning track

Marquette (4-1) at LeRoy (3-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last meeting: Marquette 21, LeRoy 6 (fall 2021)

About the Crusaders: Marquette is coming off its first defeat of the season, a 40-25 loss at Hope Academy in a matchup of ranked Class 1A teams that slipped away from the Cru in the second half. This week’s opponent, LeRoy, is another in a series of solid foes on Marquette’s independent schedule, but one the Crusaders should be able to rebound against. Getting the running game led by RBs Tommy Durdan and Jurnee Reed likely will be the focus after the duo was held to 7 second-half yards Friday night. The Crusaders’ defense, too, should have a bounce-back effort against a LeRoy offense that has been held to three or fewer touchdowns in three of its five outings. A win qualifies Marquette for the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season there has been a postseason.

About the Panthers: LeRoy scored 26 consecutive points to pull away from a scrappy, one-win Fieldcrest team last week in Minonk in a game that was 7-6 late in the first half, but ended 33-14. Before that, the Panthers had a convincing win (40-7 over 1-4 Heyworth in Week 2), a convincing defeat (35-6 to 3-2 Moweaqua A&M in the season opener), a close win (20-16 in Week 3 over 1-4 Tremont) and a close loss (29-12 to 3-2 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in Week 4). The Heart of Illinois Conference has provided LeRoy some tough competition, but Marquette looks likely to be the best team the Panthers have had to line up against so far this year.

Friday Night Drive pick: Marquette

Fieldcrest (1-4, 0-2) at Tri-Valley (4-1, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday in Downs

Last meeting: Tri-Valley 54, Fieldcrest 6 (fall 2021)

About the Knights: Fieldcrest came out strong in Friday’s Heart of Illinois Conference crossover with LeRoy, trailing by only a point late in the second quarter before the Panthers rattled off 26 straight points to walk away with a 33-14 win. RB Eddie Lorton and QB Brady Ruestman continue to be the centerpieces of the Knights’ offense, and WR Josiah Johnston is coming off a 119-yard receiving day in that loss to LeRoy. This week begins a stretch of three straight road games for Fieldcrest.

About the Vikings: Tri-Valley has proved to be an offensive powerhouse this season, averaging 36 points per game and being held under 40 only twice –º a 33-12 victory over Dee-Mack in Week 2 and a 21-16 loss to undefeated Ridgeview/Lexington the following Friday night. The Vikings’ spread does feature the passing of QB Grant Fatima, but the focal point of the high-powered offense is dynamic RB Blake Regenold, a 1,000-yard rusher from a year ago. The Vikings’ defense is permitting only 12 points per game.

FND pick: Tri-Valley

Members of the Streator football team discuss a plan after Lisle scored their first touchdown and called a timeout to try a two- point conversion on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Dieken Stadium in Streator. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Local)

Peotone (3-2, 1-2) at Streator (2-3, 1-2)

When: 7:15 p.m. Friday

Last meeting: Peotone 26, Streator 20 (fall 2021)

About the Blue Devils: Peotone cruised to a fantastic start to the season with wins over Rantoul (48-16), Ellettsville, Indiana, (26-25) and Manteno (28-13), but since has dropped two straight. Those losses, however, came at the hands of the two teams most think are the class of the Illinois Central Eight Conference, Wilmington (28-13) and Reed-Custer (41-0). A senior-led group that includes RBs Dawson Piper (363 yards, 4 TDs) and Dylan Sroka (314 yards, 6 TDs), QB James Kuypers (181 yards passing) and TE David Reidy (5 receptions, 36 yards) leads the way, bolstered by a third RB, Chase Rivera (248 yards, 3 TDs), and fellow sophomore/leading receiver on the rare occasions Peotone throws the ball, Rorey Hart (9 receptions, 86 yards). The Blue Devils’ three wins came against teams a combined 2-14; their two losses against teams a combined 10-0.

About the Bulldogs: Friday starts a four-game stretch to close the regular season in which Streator faces teams most believe are the four top dogs in the ICE Conference. The addition of D.J. White back into the Bulldogs’ lineup after suffering an injury in Week 2 against Ottawa paid immediate dividends in last week’s 38-22 loss at Manteno, with White rushing for 90 yards (including a 42-yard touchdown) to lead a three-man rushing attack that also featured QB Christian Benning (64 yards rushing) and Aneefy Ford (45 yards rushing, 68 yards receiving, two combined TDs) on a night the passing game was not efficient (24 of 41 for 138 yards). Putting together four quarters is what Streator will need to pull off the homecoming upset, as last week the Bulldogs led 14-7 after one quarter and were outscored 31-8 afterward. Three of Streator’s final four games this regular season will be played at Doug Dieken Stadium.

FND pick: Peotone

Ottawa (3-2, 0-2) at Woodstock North (1-4, 0-3)

When: 7:15 p.m. Friday

Last meeting: Ottawa 36, Woodstock North 21 (fall 2021)

About the Pirates: A two-game skid isn’t what any team wants midseason, but the Pirates still find themselves in excellent position to make a playoff push, thanks to their 3-0 start before losing tough Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White matchups against Sycamore and Kaneland. To get there, however, this week’s visit to Woodstock North is almost a must-win for a Pirates team gaining 298 yards per game while allowing 272.4 per contest. RBs Ryder Miller (274 yards, 4 TDs), Julian Alexander (264 yards, 1 TD) and Keevon Peterson (192 yards, 4 TDs), QB Colby Mortenson (605 passing, 6 TDs; 82 rushing, 4 TDs) and WRs Levi Sheehan (13 receptions, 217 yards, 3 TDs) and Packston Miller (seven catches, 147 yards, 1 TD) are the Pirates’ statistical leaders and should have the opportunity to add to those numbers Friday.

About the Thunder: Woodstock North enters this KR/I8 White game losers of three straight since a Week 2 home win over Harvard. Two of those three losses and three of the Thunder’s four defeats have been by close scores – 27-17 to Johnsburg, 21-13 to La Salle-Peru, 41-0 to Morris and last week’s 27-20 rivalry loss to Woodstock in a game in which the Thunder defense forced only one punt and zero turnovers. Dual-threat quarterback Jay Zinnen – who was 10-of-15 passing for 122 yards in last week’s loss – leads a Woodstock North offense that also relies on hard-running fullback Kaden Combs. For the season, the Thunder average 14.2 points per game on offense while surrendering 26. In a scheduling quirk, this is the second consecutive year Ottawa has visited Woodstock North. The Thunder never have visited King Field.

FND pick: Ottawa

8-Man: Martinsville (2-3) at FCW (1-4)

When: Noon Saturday

Last meeting: FCW 36, Martinsville 13 (fall 2021)

About the Bluestreaks: The Bluestreaks snapped a three-game losing skid Saturday with a 20-6 handling of the Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon co-op, Martinsville’s first win since Week 1′s 54-6 domination of Metro-East Lutheran. In between, however, the Bluestreaks dropped three straight (36-20 to Milford/Cissna Park, 46-20 to Decatur Lutheran and 44-12 to Pawnee). Playing the common opponents game, Martinsville played unbeaten Milford/Cissna Park and Decatur Lutheran closer than FCW did. RBs Victor Herrera and Kaiden Simons as well as QB Korbin Baird and WR Adam Parcel lead a Bluestreaks attack averaging 25.2 points per game. Unlike FCW, Martinsville is on a full week’s rest, but that could be offset by the 148-mile, one-way bus ride.

About the Falcons: Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland is welcoming back past Flanagan, Woodland and Cornell football players for this Saturday matinee, and no doubt also welcomes a team that is not a top contender for the Illinois 8-Man Football Association title after opening its schedule with a five-game stretch against teams a combined 20-5, including three still undefeated teams (Milford-Cissna Park, Decatur Lutheran, West Central). Getting the offense on track after being limited to 177 yards from scrimmage is a priority, and luckily the Falcons have talented players such as RBs Jesse Simpson, Payton Quaintance and Kesler Collins and QB Masen Persico to do exactly that.

FND pick: FCW

Seneca 1, Watseka 0 (forfeit)

Last matchup: Seneca 20, Watseka 0 (2019)

About the forfeit: With injuries limiting its personnel, Watseka (1-4 coming into this one) informed Seneca (5-0 coming into Week 6) it will forfeit this conference game. With homecoming scheduled for this weekend, however, the Fighting Irish as of midday Wednesday still were searching for an opponent to replace Watseka instead of taking the forfeit.