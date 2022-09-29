St. Bede, Princeton remain steady in AP poll

St. Bede and Princeton held their spots in this week’s AP state football rankings.

The Bruins (5-0), who received a forfeit win over Riverdale last week, remained at No. 7 in 1A with 56 points, just a point behind Shelbyville (5-0), which jumped two spots to No. 6.

Lena-Winslow (5-0) garnered all 13 first-place votes to remain No. 1 in 1A. Fulton (4-1) fell two spots for a tie at No. 8 while Ottawa Marquette (4-1) stands 10th.

Princeton (5-0) remains at No. 4 in 3A, receiving 96 points, just a point behind No. 4 Reed-Custer, which earned one first-place vote. The Tigers beat Kewanee 56-7 last week.

IC Catholic (4-1) picked up 128 points and 11 first-place votes at No. 1 in 3A with Williamsville (108/1) remaining at No. 2.

Rockridge improved one spot to No. 6 in 2A, where Wilmington maintains a stronghold.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took over the top spot in 4A with Joliet Catholic falling to No. 3 behind Richmond-Burton.

The top-ranked teams in the top four classes remained the same - Morris (5A), East St. Louis (6A), Chicago Mt. Carmel (7A) and Loyola (8A).