September 28, 2022
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastPhoto Store
Illinois High School Football News

St. Bede, Princeton remain steady in AP poll

Princeton's Casey Etheridge runs the ball against Kewanee Friday night.

Princeton's Casey Etheridge runs the ball against Kewanee Friday night. (Mike Vaughn)

St. Bede and Princeton held their spots in this week’s AP state football rankings.

The Bruins (5-0), who received a forfeit win over Riverdale last week, remained at No. 7 in 1A with 56 points, just a point behind Shelbyville (5-0), which jumped two spots to No. 6.

Lena-Winslow (5-0) garnered all 13 first-place votes to remain No. 1 in 1A. Fulton (4-1) fell two spots for a tie at No. 8 while Ottawa Marquette (4-1) stands 10th.

Princeton (5-0) remains at No. 4 in 3A, receiving 96 points, just a point behind No. 4 Reed-Custer, which earned one first-place vote. The Tigers beat Kewanee 56-7 last week.

IC Catholic (4-1) picked up 128 points and 11 first-place votes at No. 1 in 3A with Williamsville (108/1) remaining at No. 2.

Rockridge improved one spot to No. 6 in 2A, where Wilmington maintains a stronghold.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took over the top spot in 4A with Joliet Catholic falling to No. 3 behind Richmond-Burton.

The top-ranked teams in the top four classes remained the same - Morris (5A), East St. Louis (6A), Chicago Mt. Carmel (7A) and Loyola (8A).