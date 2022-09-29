NewsTribune Week 6 preview capsules

Woodstock (2-3, 1-2 KR/I8 White) at La Salle-Peru (3-2, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 34-12 L-P (fall 2021)

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock snapped a two-game losing streak with a 27-20 win over crosstown rival Woodstock North last week. Woodstock North is a common opponent with L-P, with the Cavaliers beating the Thunder 21-13. … Woodstock quarterback Jackson Lyons threw only three passes last week, with two going for touchdowns – 73 and 6 yards to Charlie Gilmore. … Kaden Sandoval ran for TDs of 65 and 5 yards against North, finishing with 86 yards rushing. … Jakob Remot recovered a fumble for Woodstock last week. … The Blue Streaks punted only once and did not turn the ball over against North.

About the Cavaliers: L-P is coming off a 49-7 loss to Class 5A No. 1 Morris last week. “I told the guys, ‘This does not define our football team,’” L-P coach Jose Medina said after the loss. “We’re a very good, solid football team. We just have to regroup, get back to the grind and work on fundamentals.” … L-P’s lone score last week came on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Brendan Boudreau to Gage Starkey that cut L-P’s deficit to 14-7. … The Cavs lost a fumble in the end zone on their opening drive of the second half last week. … L-P was outscored 28-0 in the second half against Morris. … Boudreau has rushed for 267 yards and four TDs this season. … Maalik Madrigal moved to running back in Week 3 and has run for 189 yards and a TD on 42 attempts over the past three games. … Mason Lynch has returned two kickoffs for TDs this season.

FND pick: La Salle-Peru

Bureau Valley (1-4, 0-3 TRC Mississippi) at St. Bede (5-0, 2-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: 13-7 St. Bede (fall 2021)

About the Storm: Bureau Valley has lost three games in a row, including 27-0 to Newman last week. … The Storm have managed only seven points over the past two games. … Bureau Valley ran for 76 yards and had minus-2 yards passing last week. … Mason Goossens has rushed for 317 yards and six touchdowns on 85 carries this season.

About the Bruins: St. Bede is coming off a bye week with Riverdale forfeiting last week’s game. … St. Bede defeated Newman 34-8 in Week 4. It was the Bruins’ fewest number of points allowed this season. … St. Bede quarterback John Brady has completed 55 of 95 passes for 865 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for 482 yards and seven TDs. … Ben Wallace has caught 22 passes for 325 yards and four TDs, while Connor Brown (7 receptions, 189 yards, 2 TDs) and Tom Makransky (14 receptions, 122 yards, 2 TDs) have also been top targets for Brady. … This week is St. Bede’s traditional Saturday afternoon homecoming game. The Bruins are 4-2 on homecoming under coach Jim Eustice, including a 34-21 win over Riverdale last year.

FND pick: St. Bede

Hall (2-3, 1-1 TRC Mississippi) at Kewanee (2-3, 1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 24-22 Kewanee (fall 2021)

About the Red Devils: Hall quarterback Mac Resetich turned in a record-setting performance last week, rushing 30 times for 429 yards and seven touchdowns in a 66-45 win over Mendota. … Resetich has rushed for 1,018 yards and 15 TDs this season. Resetich’s 1,018 rushing yards account for 82.2% of the team’s yards on the ground. … The Red Devils are allowing 40.8 points per game.

About the Boilermakers: Kewanee lost 56-7 to Princeton last week, allowing 44 points in the second quarter. … The Boilermakers have not won or lost two games in a row this season. … Kewanee’s lone points last week came on an 80-yard fumble return for a TD in the fourth quarter. … The Boilermakers have scored 20 points or fewer in four of five games.

FND pick: Hall

Mendota (2-3) at Sherrard (1-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 60-0 Mendota (fall 2021)

About the Trojans: Mendota allowed 136 points over the past two weeks and is giving up 53.3 points per game. … The Trojans lost 66-45 to Hall last week. … Mendota is scoring 37.3 points per game. … The Trojans have a balanced offense, averaging 198.5 rushing yards and 186.3 passing yards per game. … Anthony Childs has rushed for more than 100 yards in every game and has 626 yards and seven touchdowns this season in four games. … Justin Randolph has completed 52 of 97 passes for 794 yards and six TDs.

About the Tigers: Sherrard snapped a 13-game losing streak last week with a 26-22 victory at Morrison. … The Tigers broke up a pass in the end zone on fourth down with seconds left to preserve the win over Morrison. … Holland Anderson threw a 6-yard TD pass to Carter Brown for the game-winning points for Sherrard last week. … Anderson completed 14 of 20 passes for 211 yards and three TDs against Morrison with Kyler Schmidt catching five passes for 137 yards and two scores.

FND pick: Mendota

Princeton (5-0, 3-0 TRC Mississippi) at Newman (3-2, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 41-0 Princeton (fall 2021)

About the Tigers: Princeton is averaging 56.4 points per game and has scored 55 points or more in each of the past four games. … The Tigers scored 44 points in the second quarter last week in a 56-7 win over Kewanee and 49 points in the second quarter in Week 4 in a 70-21 win over Mendota. … Teegan Davis has thrown for 706 yards and 10 touchdowns and has rushed for 530 yards and eight TDs. … Augie Christiansen has run for 376 yards and seven TDs this season, including 118 yards and two scores last week. … Noah LaPorte has caught 12 passes for 304 yards and five TDs this season and has returned three interceptions for TDs.

About the Comets: Newman has given up 12 points or fewer in each of its three wins, including pitching a shutout last week in a 27-0 win over Bureau Valley. … The Comets were outscored 77-16 in their two losses to Rockridge and St. Bede. … Last week, Newman scored one touchdown in each quarter. … Carter Rude rushed for 73 yards and two TDs last week, while Nolan Britt ran for 69 yards and two scores. … Newman has not won or lost two games in a row this season.

FND pick: Princeton

Hiawatha (4-1) at Amboy co-op (4-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 60-36 (fall 2021)

About the Hawks: Hiawatha lost 44-32 to Polo last week for its first loss of the season. … Hiawatha trailed Polo 36-14 entering the fourth quarter before Chris Korb threw a 28-yard TD pass to Lucas Norvell and a 68-yard TD pass to Cole Brantley to cut the deficit to 36-26. … Korb threw for 90 yards and two scores and ran for 73 yards and a TD last week. … Before last week’s loss, the Hawks had scored 60 points or more in its three contested games. Hiawatha got a forfeit win in Week 3.

About the Clippers: With senior quarterback Tucker Lindenmeyer out with an injury last week, Eddie Jones took over at QB and rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 60 yards and a score in Amboy’s 44-0 win over Orangeville. … Landon Whelchel ran for two TDs, including a 76-yarder, while Quinton Leffelman rushed for a 51-yard TD. … Brennan Blaine has caught nine TD passes this season. … The Clippers scored 24 points in the second quarter last week and led 30-0 at halftime.

FND pick: Amboy

Fieldcrest (1-4, 0-2 HOIC Large) at Tri-Valley (4-1, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 54-6 Tri-Valley (fall 2021)

About the Knights: After back-to-back shutouts, Fieldcrest got on the board last week in a 33-14 loss to LeRoy. Brady Ruestman and Eddie Lorton each ran for a touchdown against the Panthers. … Ruestman threw for 131 yards with Jozia Johnson catching three passes for 119 yards last week, while Lorton ran 11 times for 58 yards. … The Knights are allowing 34.5 points per game while scoring seven points per contest. … Friday’s game is the first of three consecutive on the road for the Knights.

About the Vikings: Tri-Valley is averaging 36.2 points per game while giving up 12 points per game. … Blake Regenold ran for two touchdowns in a 50-14 win over Heyworth last week. He has rushed for 10 TDs this season. He also plays linebacker for the Vikings. … Tri-Valley’s lone loss was 21-16 to undefeated Ridgeview-Lexington.

FND pick: Tri-Valley