Seneca’s Week 6 homecoming opponent, Watseka, offering forfeit this Friday

SENECA – The Week 6 opponent scheduled to visit Seneca for the undefeated Fighting Irish’s homecoming Friday night, Watseka, has informed Seneca it intends to forfeit, reportedly because of injury/low-numbers concerns.

Seneca (5-0) qualified for the IHSA postseason after last Friday’s 35-0 victory in a Vermilion Valley Football Alliance North Division win at previously unbeaten Iroquois West and currently are exploring options for a replacement for Watseka, Seneca athletic director Ted O’Boyle confirmed Tuesday morning.

Watseka (1-4) is coming off a 53-0 loss to another Vermilion Valley team, Clifton Central. The Warriors won their season opener 45-18 over the Georgetown-Ridge Farm co-op but since have lost four straight by an average score of 55.5 to 8.