BCR Week 6 notebook: Resetich had record-setting night

Hall senior Mac Resetich turned in a record-setting performance Friday.

Resetich ran the ball 30 times for 429 yards — an average of 14.3 yards per carry — and scored seven touchdowns in the Red Devils’ 65-44 win over Mendota in Spring Valley.

Resetich’s 429 rushing yards shattered Hall’s school record of 344 set by Landon Piccatto against Kewanee in 2012.

Mac Resetich

Hall great Leon Mavity had six touchdowns in a 39-14 win over Mendota in 1958.

“Mac works extremely hard all week,” Tieman said. “His work ethic is second to none. Our line is blocking a lot better and our receivers are getting down field blocks.”

Resetich’s performance also was among the best in state history.

His 429 rushing yards rank 16th in state history, while his seven rushing TDs are tied for 13th in a game in state history.

Resetich now has 1,018 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 105 carries this season.

SCORING SURGE CONTINUES

Princeton’s 56 points Friday, all scored in the first half, was its most in 124 meetings against longtime rival Kewanee. The Tigers had scored 49 in a 49-7 win in 2019 and 48 in a 48-0 win 103 years ago in 1919.

The Tigers have now scored 126 points in their last two games, 181 in its last three and 231 in its last four, and averaging 56.4 for the season. All, with its first string sitting out the second half in the last four games.

Only Peoria, at 57.5 ppg in 2016, finished with a highest scoring average in IHSA history.

ANOTHER TD FOR TD

Princeton quarterback Teegan Davis turned another run where he seemingly had no opening to paydirt for a 26-yard touchdown late in the first half Friday with one assistant coach just telling him to run out of bounds.

“I think Teegan knew he was coming out in the second half and he wanted to punch that one in,” PHS head coach Ryan Pearson said with a laugh.

Teammate Augie Christiansen was left once again in amazement, saying that PHS won’t see an athlete like him again in a long time.

QUICK COUNTS

• At 5-0, St. Bede and Princeton are now playoff eligible and can all but punch their ticket this week with their sixth win.

Other area teams with an eye on the playoffs are Annawan-Wethersfield, Marquette Geneseo, Rockridge and Dixon, all at 4-1, and La Salle-Peru, Newman, Ottawa and Orion at 3-2.

• With Friday’s 52-32 win over Fulton, Lena-Winslow coach Ric Arand collected his 225th career win. This places him 41st in career wins in Illinois only and 24th for most wins at one school.