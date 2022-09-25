SVM football roundup: Amboy-LaMoille shuts out Orangeville; AFC falls in shootout

Amboy-LaMoille hit the road Saturday and rolled to a 44-0 win over Orangeville in an eight-man game.

Landon Whelchel and Eddie Jones both rushed for more than 100 yards, and Jones also threw for 60 yards and a touchdown for the Clippers (4-1). Whelchel had six carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns, Jones added six rushes for 112 yards and two more scores, and Quinn Leffelman had four carries for 54 yards and a TD.

Jones was 3-for-5 passing for 60 yards, with Brennan Blaine nabbing all three receptions, including a 4-yard touchdown catch to close the first-half scoring.

Jones opened the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown run, then Whelchel sprinted in from 71 yards and Leffelman scored the two-point conversion for a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. Whelchel then broke through from 50 yards out and Blaine scored the two-point conversion, then Blaine added the TD catch and Whelchel scored the PAT as Amboy took a 30-0 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Jones ran in from 65 yards, then Whelchel scored on a 3-yard run and also ran in the conversion to set the running clock in motion.

Schlarman 54, AFC 52: The Raiders came up just short in an eight-man shootout in Danville.

Carson Rueff had four touchdown passes – all to Zane Murphy – and also ran for a score, and Logan Mershon ran for three TDs for AFC.