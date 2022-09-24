Schilling, Ryan score 2 TDs each as Sterling shuts out Geneseo

STERLING – A pair of touchdowns from quarterbacks Kael Ryan and JP Schilling and three turnovers from Sterling’s defense fueled a 40-0 win over Geneseo on Friday night at Roscoe Eades Stadium.

Ryan initiated the scoring late in the first quarter, finding a crease off the left tackle before racing down the sideline for a 48-yard touchdown run. The scoring play put the Golden Warriors up 7-0 with 2:23 left in the first quarter, and sparked their offense after an empty first possession.

[ Photos from Sterling vs. Geneseo ]

“It got our energy up, and he did his thing and he went out there and had a great second drive,” Schilling said of Ryan’s 48-yard touchdown run. “So that started the tempo to the game.”

On the first play of the ensuing Geneseo drive, receiver William Taylor fumbled and Sterling recovered at the Maple Leafs’ 22. The Warriors quickly took advantage of the short field, fueled by a series of Schilling runs. A 10-yard run up the middle, a 4-yard run to the 1-yard line, and a 1-yard touchdown run by Schilling put Sterling up 14-0 with 49.6 seconds left in the first.

“I think it starts up front. Our line did a really good job tonight, and they continue to get better,” Ryan said, attributing credit for the offensive success. “Coach [Isaac] Kinnicutt’s really working with them, and you can shine the light on us all you want, but if they’re not doing their job, then everything goes downhill fast.”

Sterling’s Antonio Tablante fights over the goal line for a touchdown Friday night against against Geneseo. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Two drives later, the Warriors increased their lead to 21-0 with 3:35 to play in the half. Schilling hit receiver Mason Emin in stride down the left sideline for a 41-yard gain to spark the drive, and running back Antonio Tablante capped it a few plays later with a 19-yard touchdown run.

Sterling led 21-0 at halftime.

“Just put ‘em away. No need to be sweet with it, put ‘em away,” Ryan said of the Warriors’ mindset coming out of the first half. “That’s all it was. Take care of business.”

Early in the third quarter, a Schilling interception set up Sterling at midfield. A Tablante 19-yard run up the middle moved the Warriors into the red zone, then Schilling hit Emin over the middle for a 20-yard touchdown pass, placing the ball just out of the reach of a trailing defender. Sterling took a 27-0 lead with 9:38 to play in the third.

Ryan scored for the second time with 6:18 remaining in the third quarter, taking a 17-yard run up the middle for 33-0 Sterling lead. An AJ Kested interception flipped the field and set up the scoring drive.

“We all just came to the ball, swarmed to the ball as fast as we could. We were fast to it,” Schilling said, commenting on what he saw from the defense. “And great things happen when you do that.”

Sterling’s Justin Null picks up yards after a catch Friday against Geneseo. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Ryan runs of 10 and 20 yards set up the final scoring drive of the game, which was capped by a 1-yard Kested touchdown run. The final score put the Warriors ahead 40-0 with 6:28 left in regulation.

Schilling finished 5-for-8 passing for 102 yards and a touchdown, while adding 34 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Ryan rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, and Tablante tallied 74 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Kested chipped in 50 rushing yards with a touchdown on 10 carries. Emin was the leading receiver, hauling in two catches for 61 yards and a score.

Sterling rushed for 330 yards on 54 carries, averaging 6 yards per carry.

Taylor led Geneseo’s offense with seven catches for 83 yards.