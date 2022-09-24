NewsTribune Week 5 football roundup: Fieldcrest loses to LeRoy

Brady Ruestman and Eddie Lorton each rushed for a touchdown Friday as Fieldcrest lost 33-14 to LeRoy in a Heart of Illinois Conference crossover in Minonk.

LeRoy led 7-0 after the first quarter before Ruestman scored on a quarterback sneak with 2:42 left in the second quarter. The extra point was no good and the Knights trailed 7-6.

The Panthers quickly countered with 1:57 left in the first half to go into halftime leading 14-6.

LeRoy extended its lead to 21-6 with 5:19 left in the third quarter before scoring twice more in the fourth to build a 33-6 lead.

Lorton scored with 5:35 left for the Knights (1-4).

Lorton ran 11 times for 58 yards and a TD, while Ruestman completed 4 of 12 passes for 131 yards and ran for seven yards and a score.

Josiah Johnston caught three passes for 119 yards.