All of Friday’s photos, scores and stats from the Daily Chronicle’s Week 5 coverage

Naperville North 38, DeKalb 21: Talen Tate went 80 yards for a score on the first play, but it wasn’t enough for the Barbs in the road DVC loss.

Sycamore 34, Rochelle 0: Joey Puleo saw the fourth down pass float into the air, and he knew he was going to come away with the pick. Puleo’s interception of Rochelle quarterback Hayden Inman early in the fourth quarter helped preserve Sycamore’s 34-0 shutout win over the Hubs in a battle of undefeated teams Friday night.

[ Photos: Sycamore football travels to Rochelle to take on Hubs ]

Kaneland 41, Ottawa 14: The Knights scored on five of their seven first-half possession for the win, with Tyler Bradshaw scoring twice and Troyer Carlson finding Aric Johnson for a pair of scores.

[ Kaneland shut out Ottawa 34-0 on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at King Field in Ottawa. ]

Genoa-Kingston 58, Rock Falls 6 : Coming off a tough loss last week at home, Genoa-Kingston was chomping at the bit to get back on the field in Week 5. The Cogs took control from the start Friday night at Hinders Field, beating Rock Falls 58-6 after completely dominating the first half.

[ Photos: Rock Falls battles Genoa-Kingston on the Rockets' homecoming ]

Polo 44, Hiawatha 32: The Hiawatha Hawks never gave up fighting, but Brock Saltow and the Polo Marcos were just too much on Friday night. The Marcos defeated the Hawks 44-32 behind a huge night from the junior quarterback and running back.