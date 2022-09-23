2022 Week 5 scores, live coverage in Illinois high school football

Stick with Friday Night Drive for scores, news, photos and more from Week 5 in Illinois high school football.
We’ve got coverage from dozens of games across the state, including:
Batavia vs. Glenbard North
Bolingbrook vs. Lincoln-Way East
Cary-Grove vs. Prairie Ridge
Dundee-Crown vs. Crystal Lake Central
Geneseo vs. Sterling
Genoa-Kingston vs. Rock Falls
Hampshire vs. McHenry
Jacobs vs. Huntley
Kaneland vs. Ottawa
Kewanee vs. Princeton
Marquette vs. Chicago Hope
Morris vs. La Salle-Peru
Newman vs. Bureau Valley
Oswego vs. Minooka
Plainfield North vs. Yorkville
Polo vs. Hiawatha
Sandburg vs. Lockport
Seneca vs. Iroquois West
Sherrard vs. Morrison
St. Charles North vs. Geneva
St. Ignatius vs. Mt. Carmel
Streator vs. Manteno
Sycamore vs. Rochelle
West Aurora vs. Oswego East
Woodstock North vs. Woodstock