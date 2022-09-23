2022 Week 5 scores, live coverage in Illinois high school football

Stick with Friday Night Drive for scores, news, photos and more from Week 5 in Illinois high school football.

We’ve got coverage from dozens of games across the state, including:

Batavia vs. Glenbard North

Bolingbrook vs. Lincoln-Way East

Cary-Grove vs. Prairie Ridge

Dundee-Crown vs. Crystal Lake Central

Geneseo vs. Sterling

Genoa-Kingston vs. Rock Falls

Hampshire vs. McHenry

Jacobs vs. Huntley

Kaneland vs. Ottawa

Kewanee vs. Princeton

Marquette vs. Chicago Hope

Morris vs. La Salle-Peru

Newman vs. Bureau Valley

Oswego vs. Minooka

Plainfield North vs. Yorkville

Polo vs. Hiawatha

Sandburg vs. Lockport

Seneca vs. Iroquois West

Sherrard vs. Morrison

St. Charles North vs. Geneva

St. Ignatius vs. Mt. Carmel

Streator vs. Manteno

Sycamore vs. Rochelle

West Aurora vs. Oswego East

Woodstock North vs. Woodstock