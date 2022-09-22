NewsTribune football leaders through Week 4

A look at the statistical leaders for the 2022 season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest and Amboy.

Team Offense

Team Rushing Passing Points Princeton 326.3 152.8 56.5 Amboy 41.5 Mendota 191.7 182 34.7 St. Bede 154.3 216.3 34.3 La Salle-Peru 197.8 36.8 26.8 Hall 189.3 36 24.5 Bureau Valley 165 39.8 15.5 Fieldcrest 44.7 107 4.7

Team Defense

Team Passing Rushing Points St. Bede 160 145.8 15.5 La Salle-Peru 134.8 90.8 16 Princeton 126.3 152 20.8 Amboy 25.5 Bureau Valley 145.3 182.3 34 Fieldcrest 35 Hall 39.8 Mendota 306.3 115.7 49

Passing

Player C-A-I Yards TDs J. Brady (St. Bede) 55-95-2 865 10 Davis (Princeton) 27-42-0 612 9 Randolph (Mendota) 38-72-4 595 3 Lindenmeyer (Amboy) 17-27-0 457 7 Ruestman (Fieldcrest) 22-54-5 272 1

Rushing

Player Carries Yards TDs Resetich (Hall) 75 589 8 Childs (Mendota) 74 495 7 Davis (Princeton) 34 492 6 J. Brady (St. Bede) 86 482 7 Goossens (Bureau Valley) 72 295 6 Au. Christiansen (Princeton) 22 258 5 Koch (Amboy) 37 261 3 Lindenmeyer (Amboy) 32 240 3 Boudreau (La Salle-Peru) 54 224 4 Hickey (Princeton) 29 202 3

Receiving

Player Receptions Yards TDs Blaine (Amboy) 14 372 8 Wallace (St. Bede) 22 325 4 LaPorte (Princeton) 9 268 4 Freeman (Mendota) 14 227 1 Brown (St. Bede) 7 189 2

Notes: Mendota and Fieldcrest have only played three games due to opponents forfeiting.