September 23, 2022
NewsTribune football leaders through Week 4

By Kevin Chlum
St. Bede’s John Brady fires a pass against Newman Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

A look at the statistical leaders for the 2022 season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest and Amboy.

Team Offense

TeamRushingPassingPoints
Princeton326.3152.856.5
Amboy41.5
Mendota191.718234.7
St. Bede154.3216.334.3
La Salle-Peru197.836.826.8
Hall189.33624.5
Bureau Valley16539.815.5
Fieldcrest44.71074.7

Team Defense

TeamPassingRushingPoints
St. Bede160145.815.5
La Salle-Peru134.890.816
Princeton126.315220.8
Amboy25.5
Bureau Valley145.3182.334
Fieldcrest35
Hall39.8
Mendota306.3115.749

Passing

PlayerC-A-IYardsTDs
J. Brady (St. Bede)55-95-286510
Davis (Princeton)27-42-06129
Randolph (Mendota)38-72-45953
Lindenmeyer (Amboy)17-27-04577
Ruestman (Fieldcrest)22-54-52721

Rushing

PlayerCarriesYardsTDs
Resetich (Hall)755898
Childs (Mendota)744957
Davis (Princeton)344926
J. Brady (St. Bede)864827
Goossens (Bureau Valley)722956
Au. Christiansen (Princeton)222585
Koch (Amboy)372613
Lindenmeyer (Amboy)322403
Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)542244
Hickey (Princeton)292023

Receiving

PlayerReceptionsYardsTDs
Blaine (Amboy)143728
Wallace (St. Bede)223254
LaPorte (Princeton)92684
Freeman (Mendota)142271
Brown (St. Bede)71892

Notes: Mendota and Fieldcrest have only played three games due to opponents forfeiting.