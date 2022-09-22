NewsTribune football leaders through Week 4

A look at the statistical leaders for the 2022 season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest and Amboy.
Team Offense
|Team
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|Princeton
|326.3
|152.8
|56.5
|Amboy
|41.5
|Mendota
|191.7
|182
|34.7
|St. Bede
|154.3
|216.3
|34.3
|La Salle-Peru
|197.8
|36.8
|26.8
|Hall
|189.3
|36
|24.5
|Bureau Valley
|165
|39.8
|15.5
|Fieldcrest
|44.7
|107
|4.7
Team Defense
|Team
|Passing
|Rushing
|Points
|St. Bede
|160
|145.8
|15.5
|La Salle-Peru
|134.8
|90.8
|16
|Princeton
|126.3
|152
|20.8
|Amboy
|25.5
|Bureau Valley
|145.3
|182.3
|34
|Fieldcrest
|35
|Hall
|39.8
|Mendota
|306.3
|115.7
|49
Passing
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yards
|TDs
|J. Brady (St. Bede)
|55-95-2
|865
|10
|Davis (Princeton)
|27-42-0
|612
|9
|Randolph (Mendota)
|38-72-4
|595
|3
|Lindenmeyer (Amboy)
|17-27-0
|457
|7
|Ruestman (Fieldcrest)
|22-54-5
|272
|1
Rushing
|Player
|Carries
|Yards
|TDs
|Resetich (Hall)
|75
|589
|8
|Childs (Mendota)
|74
|495
|7
|Davis (Princeton)
|34
|492
|6
|J. Brady (St. Bede)
|86
|482
|7
|Goossens (Bureau Valley)
|72
|295
|6
|Au. Christiansen (Princeton)
|22
|258
|5
|Koch (Amboy)
|37
|261
|3
|Lindenmeyer (Amboy)
|32
|240
|3
|Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)
|54
|224
|4
|Hickey (Princeton)
|29
|202
|3
Receiving
|Player
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Blaine (Amboy)
|14
|372
|8
|Wallace (St. Bede)
|22
|325
|4
|LaPorte (Princeton)
|9
|268
|4
|Freeman (Mendota)
|14
|227
|1
|Brown (St. Bede)
|7
|189
|2
Notes: Mendota and Fieldcrest have only played three games due to opponents forfeiting.