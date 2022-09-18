Fulton falls to Muskegon Catholic in low-scoring affair

Fulton suffered its first loss of the season, but it took a team from another state to achieve the feat.

Muskegon (Mich.) Catholic scored a touchdown in the first quarter, then held the host Steamers to a pair of Endi Qunaj field goals to hand Fulton a 7-6 loss Saturday afternoon.

Qunaj hit from 23 yards in the first quarter and 37 yards in the second period. Neither team scored in the second half.

Muskegon Catholic, who advanced to the Michigan state quarterfinals last year and won four straight Division 8 state titles from 2013-16, got on the board first with a 1-yard touchdown run by David Hill; Hunter Schrink’s extra point turned out to be the difference in the game.

Fulton was outrushed 213-75, but outgained Muskegon Catholic 137-17 through the air. The Steamers also recovered two of the Crusaders’ three fumbles and intercepted a pair of passes, but threw three interceptions themselves.