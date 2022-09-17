NewsTribune Week 4 football roundup: Amboy suffers first loss as rally falls short

The Amboy co-op trailed by 18 points with 2:28 left in the third quarter and rallied within four points with 8:14 left in the game but ultimately lost 40-30 to Milford/Cissna Park on Friday in Amboy.

It was the first loss of the season for the Clippers, who entered ranked as the No. 1 team in eight-man football.

The Bearcats scored with 3:34 left in the third before Amboy fumbled the ensuing kickoff, which led to another M/CP score with 2:28 left in the third that put the Bearcats ahead 34-16.

The Clippers responded as Eddie Jones connect with Brennan Blaine for a 45-yard touchdown with 35 seconds left in the third.

Blaine recovered a fumble in the fourth to set up a 1-yard TD run by Landon Whelchel to pull Amboy within 34-30 with 8:14 left.

However, the Bearcats scored with 51 seconds remaining to seal the upset.

Blaine caught two TD passes from Jones, who took over at QB after Tucker Lindenmeyer was injured in the first quarter.

The Clippers took an 8-0 lead on a 4-yard TD run by Quinn Leffelman with 7:41 left in the first quarter.

Amboy led 12-6 after the first quarter, but the Bearcats scored in the second to take a 12-8 lead at halftime.

M/CP (4-0) scored on its first offensive play of the third to take an 18-8 lead before the Clippers (3-1) responded with a 10-yard TD pass from Jones to Blaine.

Morrison 38, Hall 32 (OT): The Red Devils scored 24 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime but came up short in the extra session in the Three Rivers Conference crossover Friday in Morrison.

Hall won the coin toss for OT and deferred. The Mustangs scored a touchdown but the Red Devils stopped the conversion.

The Red Devils had a 9-yard run to start their OT possession, but a bobbled snap resulted in a 5-yard loss on second-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

On third down, Hall fumbled the handoff and Morrison recovered to win the game.

Mac Resetich scored four touchdowns for the Red Devils (1-3).

Eureka 54, Fieldcrest 0: The Knights managed 112 offensive yards in a Heart of Illinois Conference Large Division loss Friday in Eureka.

Eddie Lorton ran for 55 yards for Fieldcrest (1-3, 0-2 HOIC Large), while Brady Ruestman competed 4 of 14 passes for 39 yards.

The Hornets (4-0, 2-0) led 34-0 after the first quarter and 54-0 with 5:07 left in the first half.