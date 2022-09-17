Joliet Catholic outlasts Providence in epic struggle

NEW LENOX — Fear is a dirty word in most football huddles.

However, Joliet Catholic running back HJ Grigsby admitted to having a little when Providence took a 13-point lead late in the third quarter of Friday’s CCL/ESCC Orange matchup.

But it was only a little. And it certainly wasn’t enough for Grigsby and his teammates to believe it couldn’t be overcome.

Joliet Catholic scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull out a 49-41 win over Providence, extending the state’s longest winning streak to 24 games.

“Maybe a little bit of fear,” Grigsby admitted. “After the fumble, I thought it might be over for a second. But with this team, you can’t think that way. We have heart. We dug deep, didn’t flinch and went 100 miles per hour.”

Grigsby would score on a 35-yard touchdown run less than a minute after Providence built its 41-28 lead on a Mason Santiago fumble return and then appeared to score again minutes later to put the Hilltoppers in front. That play was called back on a penalty, but on the next play from scrimmage T.J. Schlageter hit Kivlin Van Tassel for a 19-yard score with 6:08 to play in the game to put the Hilltoppers in front 42-41.

After JCA (4-0, 1-0) forced another punt, Providence (2-2, 0-1) elected to give a free lane to Aaron Harvey to score from 35 yards so it would have one more chance to possible equalize things. The Celtics marched to the 29-yard line before a last ditch effort to score was broken up at the goal line.

“Take away all the white noise and in the end we’re Joliet Catholic and we’re going to get everybody’s best,” Joliet Catholic coach Jake Jaworski said. “To think that that’s not a program [Providence] that’s headed in the right direction, those kids play hard. I guess we’re kind of getting that feeling for the first time, you’ve got a win streak and the expectation is that you’re going to win every game by three scores of more. And that’s not it. And we’re not there yet.”

After the two squads fought to a 21-21 standstill in the first half, Providence fired the first salvo of the second half when Santiago scored his second rushing touchdown of the game on a 25-yard jaunt that pushed the Celtics in front 28-21.

Joliet Catholic counted with a classic Hilltopper drive with a wrinkle. After running the ball on nine of the first 10 plays of the drive, Schlageter completed passes of 11 and 20 yards to set up a 4-yard touchdown from Grigsby to deadlock the score once again at 28.

Joliet Catholic's Kivlin Van Tassel (24) goes up high for the touchdown catch on Friday, Sep 16, 2022, at New Lenox. (Dean Reid for Shaw Media)

Providence wasted no time in reclaiming the momentum. Sophomore running back Jamari Tribbett cracked off a 79-yard run on the first play of the Celtics drive getting the ball to the 1-yard line where Lucas Proudfoot then snuck in for a score to push Providence ahead 35-28.

On the third play of Joliet Catholic’s next possession, it turned the ball over with Santiago being at the right place at the right time, allowing him to scoop and score from 32 yards. Providence’s wave of momentum was only slowed slightly at the time by a missed extra point that didn’t quite allow them to extend its lead to two touchdowns (41-28).

Joliet Catholic didn’t wallow for very long. Utilizing an unexpected layer of their offensive game plan, Schlageter hit Van Tassel for a 50-yard gain which set up Grigsby’s 25-yard touchdown run.

Then the Hilltoppers managed to do what neither team had done much of the game, get a defensive stop. The three-and-out gave Joliet Catholic the ball back again and they used the ground game to get them in position. Once again they found success in the air as after a possible go-ahead rushing touchdown was negated by penalty. Schlageter and Van Tassel worked their blossoming connection to perfection for a 19-yard score which proved to be the game-winner.

“That was just like backyard football,” Schlageter said of the pass. “I just got back in my drop and we had him over the top for the touchdown. I’m glad it worked out.”

Providence Catholic Lucas Proudfoot (2) throwing a pass on Friday, Sep 16, 2022, at New Lenox. (Dean Reid for Shaw Media)

For Providence it was easily a demonstration to the progress that has already been made under first-year coach Tyler Plantz. Joliet Catholic defeated Providence 42-0 last season.

“We did everything we could to stop the bread and butter for them and they came out in something a little bit different,” Plantz said. “The guys battled. They [JCA] are a great team. But I’m excited about these guys. They did everything we asked them to do. They played four quarters.”

Brissett was exceptional for Providence finishing with 231 rushing yards on 22 carries.